Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wilko closures: Full list of stores at risk as firm files for administration

There are 400 stores and 12,000 of staff at risk after the company said it had “no choice” but to enter insolvency

Rachel Flynn
Sunday 06 August 2023 07:12
Comments
<p>Wilko has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators. </p>

Wilko has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

((Wilko/PA))

Wilko’s plans to file for administration puts all of its 400 stores at risk and could mark the end of the largest privately owned retailer in the UK.

The bargain retailer filed a Notice of Intention (NOI) last Thursday (27 July) and is expected to enter insolvency after failing to secure a takeover to save the business. The company said it had “no choice” but will continue a possible rescue takeover to save its hundreds of stores.

Wilko’s chief executive Mark Jackson said: “While we can confirm we’ve had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present we don’t today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with.

“We continue to believe that our robust turnaround plan, with significant re-stabilisation cost savings in progress, will deliver a profitable Wilko and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist.”

It comes as the number of insolvencies in England and Wales surged to its highest level for 14 years as firms were hit by smaller consumer budgets and rising borrowing costs.

Recommended

List of Wilko stores across the UK:

  • Abergavenny (1)
  • Accrington (1)
  • Acocks Green (1)
  • Acton (1)
  • Aldershot (1)
  • Alfreton (1)
  • Alnwick (1)
  • Altrincham (1)
  • Ammanford (1)
  • Andover (1)
  • Arnold (1)
  • Ashford (1)
  • Ashington (1)
  • Ashton-Under-Lyne (1)
  • Aylesbury (1)
  • Ayr (1)
  • Banbury (1)
  • Barking (1)
  • Barnsley (3)
  • Barnstaple (1)
  • Barrow In Furness (1)
  • Barry (1)
  • Basildon (1)
  • Basingstoke (1)
  • Bedford (2)
  • Bedminster (1)
  • Belper (1)
  • Beverley (1)
  • Bexleyheath (1)
  • Bicester (1)
  • Biggleswade (1)
  • Birkenhead (1)
  • Birmingham(3)
  • Bishop Auckland (1)
  • Bishops Stortford (1)
  • Blackburn (1)
  • Blackpool (1)
  • Blackwood (1)
  • Bletchley (1)
  • Blyth (1)
  • Bognor Regis(1)
  • Bolton(2)
  • Bordon(1)
  • Boston(1)
  • Bournemouth(2)
  • Bradford(1)
  • Brentwood(1)
  • Bridgend(2)
  • Bridgwater(1)
  • Brigg(1)
  • Brighouse(1)
  • Bristol(3)
  • Bromley(1)
  • Brownhills(1)
  • Burgess Hill(1)
  • Burnley(1)
  • Burton Upon Trent(1)
  • Bury(1)
  • Bury St Edmunds(1)
  • Camberley(1)
  • Cambridge(1)
  • Canterbury(1)
  • Cardiff(3)
  • Carlisle(1)
  • Carmarthen(1)
  • Castle Douglas(1)
  • Chatham(1)
  • Chelmsford(1)
  • Cheltenham(1)
  • Chepstow(1)
  • Chester(1)
  • Chester Le Street(1)
  • Chesterfield(1)
  • Chippenham(1)
  • Clacton On Sea(1)
  • Cleethorpes(1)
  • Cleveleys(1)
  • Clowne(1)
  • Clydebank(1)
  • Coalville(1)
  • Cockermouth(1)
  • Colchester(1)
  • Corby(1)
  • Coventry(2)
  • Cowley(1)
  • Cramlington(1)
  • Crawley(1)
  • Crewe(1)
  • Cwmbran(1)
  • Dagenham(1)
  • Darlington(1)
  • Dartford(1)
  • Denton(1)
  • Derby(3)
  • Dereham(1)
  • Devizes(1)
  • Dewsbury(1)
  • Didcot(1)
  • Doncaster(2)
  • Driffield(1)
  • Droitwich(1)
  • Dudley(1)
  • Dunstable(1)
  • Durham(1)
  • East Ham(1)
  • Eastbourne(2)
  • Eccles(1)
  • Edinburgh(1)
  • Ellesmere Port(1)
  • Ely(1)
  • Epsom(1)
  • Exeter(1)
  • Falkirk(1)
  • Falmouth(1)
  • Fareham(1)
  • Farnborough(1)
  • Ferndown(1)
  • Folkestone(1)
  • Gainsborough(1)
  • Gateshead(2)
  • Gillingham(1)
  • Gloucester(1)
  • Gravesend(1)
  • Grays(2)
  • Great Malvern(1)
  • Great Yarmouth(2)
  • Greenock(1)
  • Greenwich(1)
  • Grimsby(2)
  • Halesowen(1)
  • Halifax(1)
  • Hamilton(1)
  • Hanley(1)
  • Harlow(1)
  • Harrow(1)
  • Hartlepool(1)
  • Havant(1)
  • Haverfordwest(1)
  • Hayes(1)
  • Hemel Hempstead(1)
  • Hereford(1)
  • High Wycombe(1)
  • Hinckley(1)
  • Hitchin(1)
  • Holyhead(1)
  • Horsham(1)
  • Hounslow(1)
  • Hucknall (1)
  • Huddersfield(1)
  • Hull(2)
  • Huntingdon(1)
  • Huyton(1)
  • Ilford(1)
  • Ilkeston(1)
  • Ipswich(1)
  • Irvine(1)
  • Jarrow(1)
  • Kenilworth(1)
  • Kent(2)
  • Kettering(1)
  • Kidderminster(1)
  • Kings Lynn(1)
  • Kingston Upon Thames(1)
  • Kingston Upon Hull(1)
  • Kingswood(1)
  • Knowle(1)
  • Lancaster(1)
  • Leamington Spa(1)
  • Leeds(7)
  • Leek(1)
  • Leicester(5)
  • Leigh(1)
  • Leighton Buzzard(1)
  • Letchworth (1)
  • Lewisham(1)
  • Lichfield(1)
  • Lincoln(1)
  • Liverpool (3)
  • Livingston(1)
  • Llandudno(1)
  • Llanelli(1)
  • London(9)
  • Long Eaton(1)
  • Loughborough(1)
  • Louth(1)
  • Lowestoft(1)
  • Luton(1)
  • Maidenhead(1)
  • Maidstone (1)
  • Manchester(4)
  • Mansfield(1)
  • Market Drayton (1)
  • Market Harborough(1)
  • Matlock(1)
  • Melton Mowbray(1)
  • Merthyr Tydfil(1)
  • Middlesbrough(1)
  • Middlesex (1)
  • Mildenhall (1)
  • Milton Keynes (1)
  • Morriston(1)
  • Motherwell (1)
  • Neath (1)
  • Nelson (1)
  • Newark (1)
  • Newbury(1)
  • Newcastle(1)
  • Newcastle Under Lyme (1)
  • Newcastle Upon Tyne(3)
  • Newport(1)
  • Newton Abbot (1)
  • Newton Aycliffe (1)
  • Newton-Le-Willows (1)
  • North Shields (1)
  • Northallerton (1)
  • Northampton (3)
  • Northfield(1)
  • Norwich(1)
  • Nottingham (9)
  • Nuneaton(1)
  • Oakham (1)
  • Orpington (1)
  • Oswestry (1)
  • Pembroke Dock (1)
  • Penge(1)
  • Perry Barr(1)
  • Peterborough (2)
  • Peterlee (1)
  • Plymouth(1)
  • Pontefract (1)
  • Pontypool(1)
  • Poole(1)
  • Port Talbot (1)
  • Porthmadog(1)
  • Portsmouth(1)
  • Preston(2)
  • Pwllheli(1)
  • Rainham (1)
  • Ramsgate (1)
  • Reading(1)
  • Redcar(1)
  • Redditch (1)
  • Redhill (1)
  • Redruth (1)
  • Retford(1)
  • Rhyl(1)
  • Ripley (1)
  • Romford (1)
  • Rotherham(1)
  • Rowley Regis (1)
  • Royal Kingston Upon Thames(1)
  • Rugby(1)
  • Rugeley(1)
  • Runcorn(1)
  • Rushden(1)
  • Sale(1)
  • Salford (1)
  • Scarborough (1)
  • Scunthorpe(1)
  • Seaham(1)
  • Selby(1)
  • Sheffield (6)
  • Shipley(1)
  • Shirley (1)
  • Shrewsbury (1)
  • Sittingbourne (1)
  • Skegness(1)
  • Skelmersdale(1)
  • Slough (1)
  • Solihull(1)
  • South Shields (1)
  • Southampton(1)
  • Southend On Sea (1)
  • Southport (1)
  • Spalding (1)
  • St Albans (1)
  • St Austell (1)
  • St Helens (1)
  • Stafford (1)
  • Stamford (1)
  • Stevenage (1)
  • Stockport (1)
  • Stockton On Tees (1)
  • Stoke-On-Trent (1)
  • Stourbridge (1)
  • Stratford (1)
  • Strood (1)
  • Stroud (1)
  • Sunderland (1)
  • Sutton (1)
  • Sutton-In-Ashfield (1)
  • Swanley (1)
  • Swansea (1)
  • Swindon (2)
  • Tamworth (2)
  • Taunton (1)
  • Telford (2)
  • Thetford (1)
  • Tipton (1)
  • Torquay (1)
  • Trowbridge (1)
  • Truro (1)
  • Uttoxeter (1)
  • Uxbridge (1)
  • Wakefield (2)
  • Wallasey (1)
  • Walsall (2)
  • Walthamstow (1)
  • Walton On Thames (1)
  • Warrington (1)
  • Washington (1)
  • Waterlooville (1)
  • Watford (1)
  • Wellingborough (1)
  • Wembley (1)
  • West Drayton (1)
  • West Ealing (1)
  • Weston-Super-Mare (1)
  • Weymouth (1)
  • Whitehaven (1)
  • Widnes (1)
  • Wigan (1)
  • Wimbledon (1)
  • Winsford (1)
  • Woking (1)
  • Wolverhampton (1)
  • Wood Green (1)
  • Woolwich (1)
  • Worcester (1)
  • Workington (1)
  • Worksop (2)
  • Worthing (1)
  • Wrexham (1)
  • Wythenshawe (1)
  • Yeovil (1)
  • York (1)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in