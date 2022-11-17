Jump to content

Rare photographs now available from The Independent archive

From the fall of the Berlin Wall to the gay rights movement of the nineties, lose yourself in some of photography’s finest ‘first drafts of history’

Tizane Navea-Rogers,Amy Smirk
Thursday 17 November 2022 17:16
Comments
<p>Sir Ian McKellen on the phone at Stonewall offices before the government’s Age of Consent reform in 1994. To buy this print, click <a href="https://independent.newsprints.co.uk/39610772-sir-ian-mckellen-at-offices-of-stonewall/">here</a>. </p>

Sir Ian McKellen on the phone at Stonewall offices before the government’s Age of Consent reform in 1994. To buy this print, click here.

(Philip Meech / The Independent)

You can now buy high-quality prints of iconic photography from The Independent’s picture archive. Explore our exclusive collection, now available through our partner Newsprints.

The Independent has a long and proud tradition of championing photojournalism. We are very excited to share this rarely seen collection that showcases the storytelling power of photography.

From the fall of the Berlin Wall to the gay rights movement of the nineties, lose yourself in some of photography’s finest ‘first drafts of history’.

To order prints from the Independent photography archive, please call 0191 603 0178 or visit: independent.newsprints.co.uk

Fall of the Berlin Wall: People celebrating ‘opening day’ when East German officials opened the Wall, allowing travel from East to West Berlin. To buy this print, click here.

(Brian Harris/The Independent)

Lovers embrace near the Jewish cemetery in Prague, after the fall of the Czech government in 1989. To buy this print, click here.

(Brian Harris/The Independent)

Billy Connolly drinks a cup of ‘tickety-boo’ tea on board a square-rigged ship named The Grand Turk. The profits from this tea went to charities aiding people in need, particularly children. To buy this print, click here.

(Mark Chilvers/The Independent)

Whitney Houston performing for the I’m Your Baby Tonight World Tour, 1991. To buy this print, click here.

(Tom Pilston/The Independent)

Ian Wright and Paul Gascoigne in Ismear, Turkey, for a World Cup qualifying match in 1992. England won 4-0 against Turkey. To buy this print, click here.

(David Ashdown/The Independent)

Man tinkers under bonnet of London bus in depot, date unknown. To buy this print, click here.

(Tom Pilston/The Independent)

Boy smiling in Cynon Valley, a former coal mining valley in Wales. To buy this print, click here.

(Brian Harris/The Independent)

Passengers boarding a 10:00 train at Paddington Station do a double take on seeing Mikhail Gorbachev on board. He was on his way to Bristol. To buy this print, click here.

(Tom Pilston/The Independent)

Dame Judi Dench in costume in her dressing room at The National Theatre, 1994. Dench was starring in the role of Arkadina in a production of Chekhov’s The Seagull. To buy this print, click here.

(Philip Meech / The Independent)

Italy, 1994. To buy this print, click here.

(Brian Harris/The Independent)

David Bowie at a press conference for Sound + Vision at The Rainbow Theatre, 1990. To buy this print, click here.

(Brian Harris/The Independent)

Bon Jovi performing in 1994. To buy this print, click here.

(Kalpesh Lathigra/The Independent )

Man listening to a Walkman on the London Underground, 1993. The Walkman was at the height of its popularity between 1987 and 1997. To buy this print, click here.

(John Voos/The Independent)

Gary Lineker tackles John Jensen during the England v Denmark match at Wembley stadium, 1992. To buy this print, click here.

(David Ashdown/The Independent)

