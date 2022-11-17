Rare photographs now available from The Independent archive
From the fall of the Berlin Wall to the gay rights movement of the nineties, lose yourself in some of photography’s finest ‘first drafts of history’
You can now buy high-quality prints of iconic photography from The Independent’s picture archive. Explore our exclusive collection, now available through our partner Newsprints.
The Independent has a long and proud tradition of championing photojournalism. We are very excited to share this rarely seen collection that showcases the storytelling power of photography.
From the fall of the Berlin Wall to the gay rights movement of the nineties, lose yourself in some of photography’s finest ‘first drafts of history’.
To order prints from the Independent photography archive, please call 0191 603 0178 or visit: independent.newsprints.co.uk
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies