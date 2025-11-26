Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Telescope in Chile captures stunning new picture of a cosmic butterfly

A telescope in Chile has captured a stunning new picture of the Butterfly Nebula, a grand and graceful cosmic wonder

Marcia Dunn
Wednesday 26 November 2025 19:18 GMT
Cosmic Butterfly
Cosmic Butterfly (NSF NOIRLab)

A telescope in Chile has captured a stunning new picture of a grand and graceful cosmic butterfly.

The National Science Foundation’s NoirLab released the picture Wednesday.

Snapped last month by the Gemini South telescope, the aptly named Butterfly Nebula is 2,500 to 3,800 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius. A single light-year is 6 trillion miles.

At the heart of this bipolar nebula is a white dwarf star that cast aside its outer layers of gas long ago. The discarded gas forms the butterflylike wings billowing from the aging star, whose heat causes the gas to glow.

Schoolchildren in Chile chose this astronomical target to celebrate 25 years of operation by the International Gemini Observatory.

