Formula 1 in 2025: How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix on TV and what to know

Here is a guide that tells you everything you need to know about Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix — the second race in the 2025 Formula 1 series.

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

What is the Chinese Grand Prix schedule?

— March 21: First practice and qualifying for the sprint race.

— March 22: Sprint race and qualifying for the Grand Prix.

— March 23: The Chinese Grand Prix.

Where is the Chinese Grand Prix taking place?

The 5.45-kilometer (3.39-mile) Shanghai International Circuit is a purpose-built racetrack which first hosted F1 in 2004. Its layout resembles the Chinese character “shang” — the first part of the name of the city of Shanghai. Max Verstappen took a commanding win there last season ahead of Lando Norris, but teams have little recent experience of a track which didn't host F1 from 2020 through 2023 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday's sprint race is the first of six this season.

What happened last weekend?

Norris won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for McLaren after surviving a slide off track in the rain and a late challenge from second-place Verstappen. George Russell was third for Mercedes. Norris' teammate and potential title rival Oscar Piastri span off the road and recovered to finish ninth after a late overtake on Lewis Hamilton, who was 10th in a frustrating debut for Ferrari.

What do I need to know about F1 and the Chinese Grand Prix?

Get caught up:

— McLaren has ominous pace, Lewis Hamilton has work to do: 5 takeaways from F1’s season-opener

— Frustrating start for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari at F1 Australian Grand Prix

— McLaren’s Lando Norris wins wet and wild Australian Grand Prix. Hamilton finishes 10th

— Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is having a cultural impact far beyond Formula 1

— Meet Formula 1's biggest rookie class in years

Key stats at Shanghai International Circuit

3 — Only three current drivers have won in China. Verstappen won last year and Hamilton won six times for McLaren and Mercedes from 2008 to 2019. Fernando Alonso, now at Aston Martin, won for Renault in 2005 and Ferrari in 2013.

63 — Verstappen led the driver standings for 63 races over nearly three years. Now Norris leads after his win in Australia. The last driver other than Verstappen to be standings leader was Charles Leclerc in 2022.

18 — Andrea Kimi Antonelli's age when he became the second-youngest driver in F1 history to score points in Australia on his debut.

What was said after the last race?

“I’m confident that when we go to China next weekend, we can be very strong because we were strong there last year with not a very good car.” — Norris

"It was fun those last laps... I’m just very happy to bring it home, score good points. This is, let’s say, a decent starting point for us." — Verstappen

“I struggled with the balance, but it was an important race for learning more about the car and in different weather conditions, as well as gaining more experience working with a new team.” — Hamilton

