Covid news - live: India’s busiest train network to reopen for fully vaccinated passengers
India’s busiest train network serving suburban Mumbai will reopen from 15 August, the chief minister of Maharashtra state has said – but only to those who are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, in Kerala, the local tourism minister has announced that all tourist destinations will be open from today, despite the southern state .
And according to the latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study, mixing the two vaccines most widely available in India — Covishield (AstraZeneca) and Covaxin — offers a “better shield” against coronavirus.
Meanwhile in the US, Covid-19 hospitalisations are reaching an all-time high in several southern states.
And China says it has completed mass Covid-19 testing on 11.3 million people in Wuhan after several cases were reported in the original epicentre of the pandemic.
In Maharashtra, the chief minister has said that Mumbai’s local trains will open from 15 August to those who are fully vaccinated.
Uddhav Thackeray nonetheless warned of a state-wide lockdown if people let their guard down. He announced on Sunday that the local trains in Mumbai will open to those who are fully vaccinated “14 days after their second jab.”
In a televised address to the state, Mr Thackeray said: “We will launch an app where people can update if they have taken both doses and when they took their second dose.” He added: “People can take passes either from the app or from the offices.”
Times of India reported that the move is bound to benefit at least 1.9 million people that have been fully vaccinated in the state so far.
Mumbai had allowed the general public to board local trains from 1 February this year, but with staggered timing. In April, with the devastating second wave, the state put back restrictions on train travel.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday 9 August 2021.
