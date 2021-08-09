India’s busiest train network to reopen for fully vaccinated passengers

Medical staff attend to Covid-19 positive patients in the emergency ward of a hospital in Delhi, India, 6 May, 2021. (Getty Images)

India’s busiest train network serving suburban Mumbai will reopen from 15 August, the chief minister of Maharashtra state has said – but only to those who are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, the local tourism minister has announced that all tourist destinations will be open from today, despite the southern state .

And according to the latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study, mixing the two vaccines most widely available in India — Covishield (AstraZeneca) and Covaxin — offers a “better shield” against coronavirus.

Meanwhile in the US, Covid-19 hospitalisations are reaching an all-time high in several southern states.

And China says it has completed mass Covid-19 testing on 11.3 million people in Wuhan after several cases were reported in the original epicentre of the pandemic.