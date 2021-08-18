(AFP via Getty Images)

Scientists have developed a “roadmap” for future research into the “unknown territory” of long Covid, with governments and global bodies being urged to focus on 20 key issues in new studies.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government is considering whether to make its emergency Covid powers permanent, which would allow it to impose lockdowns, close schools and release prisoners early. A consultation published by the government suggested a law change would allow the government to respond to any future public health threats more “effectively and rapidly”.

It comes after the UK recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since 12 March, with 170 new fatalities on Tuesday, and new Office for National Statistics data showed that – in the week to 6 August – coronavirus accounted for more than 1 in 20 deaths in the UK, also the highest proportion in four months.

Further afield, the Red Cross has warned that the Southeast Asian countries need more help securing vaccines as the region continues to see soaring infections, as the World Health Organisation sounds the alarm over the supply of fake AstraZeneca vaccines in India.