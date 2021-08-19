Coronavirus news – live: First case detected in Paralympic village as Japan reports record number of infections
The first case of Covid-19 infection has been detected in the Paralympic Village, just days before the Games start.
A study has revealed that patients battling long Covid-19 syndrome have a “higher measure of blood clotting” which may explain their persisting symptoms of fatigue. The study also found that clotting markers were higher in patients who required hospitalisation when they initially contracted the virus.
A senior official from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the Covid-19 vaccine for children in India shall be ready by September.
In West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the local train services shall resume only after 50 per cent vaccination is completed in the rural belts across the state.
Meanwhile, in the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services recommended Covid-19 vaccine booster doses for all adults.
Australia recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic amid a Delta variant outbreak in the country.
First Covid-19 case detected in Paralympic Village in Japan
Organisers have so far registered 74 cases linked to the Paralympics — mostly the Games staff and contractors.
However, officials said on Thursday that so far no cases of Covid-19 infections have been found among the athletes in the Village.
The Paralympics open on 24 August with around 4,400 athletes from approximately 160 teams.
Japan is battling a record number of coronavirus cases as Osaka, Hyogo and other prefectures besides Tokyo are all reporting record caseloads.
According to the national broadcaster NHK, the number of daily infections reached a record 23,917 in the country.
Reports said that more than 80 per cent of Tokyo’s critical care beds are occupied just days before the Games begin.
Australia records the worst day of Covid-19 pandemic amid Delta-variant outbreak
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that NSW has recorded 681 new infections in Sydney. Victoria state recorded 57 new infections — more than double from the previous day, and its highest tally since September.
These numbers in Australia’s two most populous states “surpasses the nation’s previous high, recorded in early August 2020,” officials said.
Meanwhile, Melbourne is under the sixth lockdown since the pandemic began last year.
Less than 22 per cent of Australians are fully inoculated and about 40 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
US likely to recommend booster doses for Pfizer, Moderna vaccines in September
In the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services recommended Covid-19 vaccine booster doses for all adults on Wednesday.
The health agency also noted that the protection offered by the Covid-19 vaccines “wanes over time.”
The officials added that due to the dominance of the Delta variant in the country, the protection offered by the vaccines was diminishing.
A statement by the department of health and human services said: “Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalisation, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout.”
The statement added: “For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.”
But the government has said that it will administer vaccine booster doses only after the Food and Drugs Administration conducts an independent assessment of Pfizer and Moderna third doses.
Covid vaccines for children in India by September, says senior official
A senior official from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the Covid-19 vaccine for children in India shall be ready by September.
Priya Abraham, ICMR’s National Institute of Virology revealed that trail results shall be available “very soon” and “these will be presented to the regulators. So, by September or just after it, we may have Covid-19 vaccines for children.”
Currently, there are two vaccines that have been tested among children — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D.
525 volunteers in the age group of 12 - 18 were included in the trials for Covaxin and for ZyCov-D’s trials, 1000 volunteers were tested.
So far, In India, only about 13 per cent of the adult population is fully inoculated and 47 per cent has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Study reveals blood clotting may be responsible for long Covid syndrome
A study has revealed that patients battling long Covid-19 syndrome have a “higher measure of blood clotting” which may explain their persisting symptoms of fatigue.
The study published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis found that “clotting markers were significantly elevated in the blood of patients with long Covid syndrome.”
It also said that clotting markers were higher in patients who required hospitalisation with their initial Covid-19 infection.
Helen Fogarty, the study’s lead author said that “Because clotting markers were elevated while inflammation markers had returned to normal, our results suggest that the clotting system may be involved in the root cause of long Covid syndrome.”
Experts said that understanding the root cause of long Covid syndrome is the first step towards developing effective treatment.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday 19 August 2021.
