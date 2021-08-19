✕ Close Related video: New Zealand PM announces new lockdown after single Covid case

The first case of Covid-19 infection has been detected in the Paralympic Village, just days before the Games start.

A study has revealed that patients battling long Covid-19 syndrome have a “higher measure of blood clotting” which may explain their persisting symptoms of fatigue. The study also found that clotting markers were higher in patients who required hospitalisation when they initially contracted the virus.

A senior official from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the Covid-19 vaccine for children in India shall be ready by September.

In West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the local train services shall resume only after 50 per cent vaccination is completed in the rural belts across the state.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services recommended Covid-19 vaccine booster doses for all adults.

Australia recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic amid a Delta variant outbreak in the country.