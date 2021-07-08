Coronavirus news - live: India gets new health minister after criticism over Covid handling
India has appointed a new federal health minister as prime minister Narendra Modi reshuffled his cabinet after the government faced intense criticism for its handling of the Covid-19 crisis.
Mansukh Mandaviya has taken charge of the health ministry, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan who resigned from the post on Wednesday.
The Indian government came under fire as the number of infections and deaths soared during the second wave of the pandemic, and hospitals ran out of oxygen. The government was also criticised after states flagged a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.
Mr Vardhan had to pay the political price for the government's struggles to contain and cope with the deadly second wave, official sources told Reuters.
India reported 45,892 new cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, and 817 deaths. The official death toll has passed 400,000 and the overall infection tally stands at 30.6 million. Experts say the actual numbers may be much higher.
Meanwhile, Japan is set to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo to contain a new wave of the infections as Olympics organisers consider banning all spectators from the Games.
WHO says 4 million recorded Covid deaths likely an underestimate of overall toll
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that there are now 4 million recorded deaths from Covid-19 around the world, but it likely underestimates the overall toll.
He said the “world is at a perilous point in this pandemic.”
The WHO tally lags behind Reuters’ which reported in June that coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed the 4 million grim milestone.
The WHO chief also said that far too many countries in every region of the world are seeing sharp spikes in cases and hospitalisation due to variants of the virus and inequity in vaccination.
More Indian states report cases of 'Delta plus' variant
The state of Uttar Pradesh has confirmed its first two cases of the 'Delta plus' variant of Covid-19 — which is a mutation in the Delta variant detected first in India.
One of the patients is a medical student who recovered from the infection in May, but the other patient died the same month, according to Hindustan Times.
The state of Uttarakhand has also sent samples for genome sequencing after the sample of a student from Uttar Pradesh, who was in Uttarakhand to meet his relatives, tested positive for 'Delta plus'.
The government had said 56 cases of the new variant were reported till 30 June in India.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday 8 July, 2021.
