People wait for their turn to get a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in India’s Ahmedabad on 6 July, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

India has appointed a new federal health minister as prime minister Narendra Modi reshuffled his cabinet after the government faced intense criticism for its handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Mansukh Mandaviya has taken charge of the health ministry, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan who resigned from the post on Wednesday.

The Indian government came under fire as the number of infections and deaths soared during the second wave of the pandemic, and hospitals ran out of oxygen. The government was also criticised after states flagged a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.

Mr Vardhan had to pay the political price for the government's struggles to contain and cope with the deadly second wave, official sources told Reuters.

India reported 45,892 new cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, and 817 deaths. The official death toll has passed 400,000 and the overall infection tally stands at 30.6 million. Experts say the actual numbers may be much higher.

Meanwhile, Japan is set to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo to contain a new wave of the infections as Olympics organisers consider banning all spectators from the Games.