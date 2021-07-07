Coronavirus news - live: India warns against ‘revenge travel’ amid fears of a third wave
The Indian government has warned against what it described as “revenge travel”, noting the large numbers of people flocking to domestic tourism hotspots as states ease restrictions following the second wave.
It comes after several viral reports showing crowds of people not following social distancing and other Covid-appropriate behaviours in several popular Himalayan hill towns, photos the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research called “frightening”.
Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said that violations of Covid rules now could nullify the progress made so far in the management of the pandemic.
India reported 43,733 new cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, a slight increase on Tuesday, while the overall death toll rose by 930.
Meanwhile, Sydney’s lockdown has been extended for a week as Australia struggles to control the spread of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.
And in the US, the CDC has said that the Delta variant now accounts for more than 50 per cent of new cases across the country for the first time.
On vaccine donations to India, US says no delay on its part
The United States has said that the delay in sending Covid-19 vaccines to India is not from its side because New Delhi needs more time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations.
A US embassy spokesperson told CNBC-TV18: “Once India works through its legal process, our donation of vaccines to India will proceed expeditiously.”
President Joe Biden had last month announced plans to share 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines with other countries, including India.
Two doses of vaccine 95% effective in preventing deaths, finds study
A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research has found that two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are 95 per cent effective in preventing deaths due to the virus.
The study was conducted among 117,524 police personnel in the state of Tamil Nadu. It also found that a single dose is 82 per cent effective in preventing deaths.
India has so far fully inoculated less than 5 per cent of its population but aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday 7 July, 2021.
