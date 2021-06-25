A woman walks past a poster at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai on 24 May, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Over 2,000 people have received fake Covid-19 vaccines in the Indian city of Mumbai, capital of Maharashtra state, the government said.

The state government’s counsel told a court in the city that at least nine unauthorised vaccination camps have been held till now, and four police complaints have been registered.

The court directed the state government to get the victims of the fake vaccine scam tested for any ill-effects caused by the jabs, according to news agency PTI. It also told the government to come up with guidelines to ensure the incident is not repeated.

This comes as experts have warned of a third wave that could hit India in six-eight weeks and said the vaccination drive in the country must be ramped up.

Meanwhile, the United Nations-backed Covax vaccine-sharing scheme has cut its supply forecast for this year by more than 100 million doses, mostly because of a ban by India on export of jabs.

Gavi, a global vaccine alliance that runs the scheme with the WHO, has said it now projects that Covax can supply just under 1.9 billion doses this year, down from its initial target of more than 2 billion doses, according to the Associated Press.

One of the reasons for the shortfall is the disruption in supplies from Serum Institute of India which diverted production to meet domestic needs as a second wave of Covid-19 hit India.