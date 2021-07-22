A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Hyderabad on 15 July 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Indian government has informed the Parliament that a total of 1.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines are needed to inoculate its entire adult population.

In a written reply, the health ministry said that the population of those over the age of 18 in India is 940 million and therefore, 1.8 billion doses are required to inoculate this age group.

India has so far administered 410 million doses.

Experts have pointed out that the country needs to speed up its vaccination drive to be able to meet the aim of inoculating the entire adult population by year end.

Meanwhile, India is unlikely to remove its ban on the export of vaccines anytime soon, Livemint quoted people familiar with the matter as saying. The external affairs ministry has already said that the priority is to use the vaccines manufactured in India for the domestic inoculation drive.

The number of Covid-19 infections are surging in Germany. Health minister Jens Spahn has warned that the number of infections per 100,000 people over seven days in Germany will reach more than 400 in September if the cases keep increasing at its current pace, according to Reuters.