Coronavirus news - live: New post-Covid complication found in India as patients suffer from liver abscess
Follow the latest updates
As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.
One of the patients died due to this post-Covid complication and at least eight of the 14 had received steroids while they were being treated for the virus, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said.
Doctors also said that poor nutrition and the use of steroids are some of the possible reasons behind the formation of the pus in the patients’ liver, according to news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, Myanmar's military has been accused of arresting several doctors who were treating Covid-19 patients over their support for the anti-junta protests.
Doctors and media reports said at least nine doctors, who volunteered to provide tele-medicine services, have been detained by the military, according to Reuters. This comes even as Myanmar registered 6,000 new infections on Thursday.
3 million miss second dose of vaccine in Indian state
Around 3 million people in the Indian state of Rajasthan have already completed the mandatory wait period between two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, but they are yet to receive their second dose due to a shortage, according to reports.
While 894,565 people are waiting for a dose of India’s homegrown vaccine ‘Covaxin’, over 2 million people are yet to get their second dose of Covidshield — the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine locally made by Serum Institute of India — according to The Indian Express.
State officials have said they have run out of vaccine doses and it’s not yet clear when the next batch will arrive.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Friday 23 July, 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies