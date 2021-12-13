Covid news – live: Boris Johnson warns of omicron ‘tidal wave’ as South African President tests positive
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid, his office confirmed on Sunday.
Mr Ramaphosa tested positive after feeling unwell and is being treated for mild symptoms while self-isolating in Cape Town, the presidency added in a statement.
He has delegated all responsibilities to deputy president David Mabuza for the next week.
Meanwhile in England, the target for giving every adult a booster jab has been brought forward to the end of this month as Boris Johnson warned that the UK could be set to face an omicron “tidal wave” that could cause “very many deaths”.
It comes as the spread of the new variant of coronavirus continues to accelerate rapidly, with a further 1,239 omicron cases having been recorded in the UK as of today - an increase of 65 per cent on the day before.
According to the statement, early evidence shows that the new omicron variant is spreading much faster than Delta. In addition, it states that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from omicron is reduced.
Indonesia to start vaccinating children aged 6-11
Indonesia will start administering Covid vaccinations for children aged between 6-11 on Tuesday, a health ministry official said.
With the new move, Indonesia becomes becomes one of the first in the region to immunise the very young.
Indonesia approved China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine for the age group last month and about 26.5 million children have been targeted for vaccination, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing on Sunday.
The Sinovac vaccine is the only shot approved for children in Indonesia and Maxi said from next year authorities would restrict its use only for this age group.
"This is being done to accelerate vaccinating everyone in Indonesia...we’re strengthening herd immunity," Mr Maxi said, noting vaccinations of 6-11 year olds will start in the Greater Jakarta area.
Indonesia has suffered one of Asia’s most serious outbreaks of Covid-19 with 4.2 million total cases, but in recent months infections have plummeted. The country has fully vaccinated about 38 per cent of its total population of 270 million people.
Rebecca Thomas reports:
US Covid cases surpass 50 million
The United States crossed 50 million coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to Reuters tally.
After about two months of declining infections, the United States has reported daily increases for the past two weeks, driven by the more easily transmitted Delta variant.
States in colder parts of the country are seeing the biggest surge in new infections on a per capita basis, including Vermont, New Hampshire and Michigan.
The number of hospitalised Covid patients is rising as well, up 20 per cent since the Thanksgiving holiday at the end of November.
Over the past month, deaths have increased by 4.6 per cent, with the country’s death toll surpassing 800,000.
Meanwhile, nearly half of US states have detected cases of the omicron variant, but the Delta variant still accounts for 99 per cent of current Covid cases, CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky has said.
Boris Johnson has declared an “Omicron emergency” and warned people against thinking the new variant will not make them seriously ill, writes Catherine Wylie.
Here is a look at what the current situation is in the UK and what is expected to happen over the coming days and weeks:
The Prime Minister set out that the NHS will be given everything it needs to boost jabbing capacity, which will include:
- New vaccination sites set up across the country, including mobile pop up sites
- Increasing opening times for vaccination sites, to 7 days a week with more appointments early in the morning, in the evening and at weekends
- 50 military planning experts will help coordinate the national effort by supporting the NHS with logistics of the rollout
- Reprioritising the NHS workforce to deliver as many jabs as possible
- A national call for thousands more NHS volunteers
