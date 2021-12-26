Covid news - live: Boris Johnson faces crunch decision tomorrow on triggering new rules after Christmas break
The prime minsiter is set to face crunch talks on Monday on whether to introduce a new set of coronavirus restrictions to stem the surge of Omicron infections around the New Year.
Boris Johnson will be briefed by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on the latest data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths for the first time in three days after a break for Christmas.
It follows reports that door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs.
Speaking to The Independent, NHS England has since denied there are plans for such a roll-out to be implemented.
The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.
According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.
NHS England has denied that it will be introducing door-to-door jabs for those who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus.
It comes after the Mail on Sunday shared reports of a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk. According to No 10, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.
But a source from the health service has since told The Independent that there are no plans for such a roll out to be implemented.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have tweeted a reminder that no new coronavirus case data will be published today.
Hundreds mistakenly told positive Covid tests were negative in Australia
A testing laboratory in Australia incorrectly sent 400 people negative Covid test results on Christmas Day, despite the fact they had actually tested positive.
St Vincent’s Hospital, Sydney, sent the false results out on the evening of the 25 December via text message. They were corrected the following morning.
An investigation into the mistake has since been set up by an emergency response team, the laboratory’s medical director said. The mix-up is believed to be the result of increased pressures to process a large volume of tests.
Mix-up believed to be result of increased pressures due to large volume of tests
Boris Johnson faces a crunch decision on Monday on whether to trigger new coronavirus restrictions to prevent a renewed wave of Omicron infections around the New Year.
The prime minister will be briefed by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on the latest data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths for the first time in three days after a break for Christmas.
A crucial issue will be whether daily hospital admissions have bust through 400 in the hotspot of London, which is thought to be an informal threshold for further action.
Prime minister to be briefed on latest data from Christmas break
Unvaccinated 60 times more likely to end up in intensive care, figures show
Those who have not received Covid-19 jabs are 60 times more likely to need intensive care than vaccinated people, according to most recent data.
Figures released by the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC), show that between May and November this year, the rate of hospital admission for those in their 60s who had had two doses of the vaccine was 0.6 cases per 100,000 people per week.
For those of the same age who had not been vaccinated, the rate was 37.3 per 100,000 per week.
Meanwhile, there was a difference of almost 30 per cent among vaccinated and unvaccinated people in their 50s and 70s.
Unvaccinated people in their 30s and 40s were ten to 15 times more likely to end up in intensive care with Covid than those who had received their jabs.
Newly infected Covid-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home.
But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.
The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window.
Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home
Boxing Day under Covid-19 restrictions in pictures
Covid-19 inpatient numbers increase in Ireland amid surge in positive cases
Coronavirus inpatient numbers in Ireland have increased by almost 50 as the country recorded a further 10,404 cases - marking another day the country had seen positive tests exceed 10,000.
The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers were anticipated over the coming period.
On Friday, around 83% of the reported cases were believed to be the Omicron variant.
Dr Holohan emphasised that Omicron was more transmissible than Delta and urged that everyone continued to reduce contacts and avoid crowded places as much as possible.
“We know that this variant is more transmissible than even the highly transmissible Delta variant,” he said.
“As such, please do not socialise or meet indoors with people from other households.”
Dr Holohan added: “Avoid crowded places including retail environments.
“Choose to shop online where possible, queue outside and leave any retail environment that does not feel safe and that is not adhering to the public health guidance - implementing social distancing measures and queuing system, limiting numbers in-store and staff wearing masks correctly (covering nose, mouth and chin).
“If you are yet to receive a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, then you should take every measure you can to protect yourself until you are eligible to receive it.”
Leeds vs Aston Villa postponed due to Covid cases in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad
Leeds vs Aston Villa on 28 December has been postponed due to Covid cases in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad it has been confirmed.
The Premier League match, due to kick off at 5:30pm on Tuesday, will now be rearranged as Leeds “do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).”
The Whites have not played since a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal on 18 December, with their Boxing Day match at Liverpool also succumbing to rising Covid infections in the squad.
Jack Rathborn reports:
The Whites have not played since 18 December against Arsenal with their Boxing Day match with Liverpool also postponed
Ireland records further 10,400 Covid-19 cases
A further 10,404 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ireland, the Department of Health has said.
As of 8am on Sunday, 426 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, 91 of whom were in ICU.
