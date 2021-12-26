✕ Close Nurses aware Christmas this year could be worse than last, warns RCN

The prime minsiter is set to face crunch talks on Monday on whether to introduce a new set of coronavirus restrictions to stem the surge of Omicron infections around the New Year.

Boris Johnson will be briefed by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on the latest data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths for the first time in three days after a break for Christmas.

It follows reports that door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs.

Speaking to The Independent, NHS England has since denied there are plans for such a roll-out to be implemented.

The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.

According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.