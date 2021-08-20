Covid news – live: Trump team thought UK officials were ‘out of their minds’ to aim for herd immunity
US officials in the Trump team thought the UK was “out of their minds” to pursue herd immunity when the pandemic began, a new book about the coronavirus crisis has revealed.
The UK’s initial approach, which saw a late imposition of social distancing restrictions, was shocking to the officials in Donald Trump’s team, according to the authors of Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order.
“We thought they were out of their minds. We told them it would be an absolutely devastating approach to deal with the pandemic,” one US official said. “We thought they were nuts and they thought we were nuts. It turns out, in the end, we were a little more right than they were.”
More than 20,000 lives could have been saved if the UK government had imposed lockdown one week earlier, former scientific adviser Prof Neil Ferguson has said.
Countries face blood shortages as fewer donate during pandemic
Countries around the world are facing severe blood donor shortages as some nations prohibit the newly vaccinated from giving blood, as well as those who have recently recovered from Covid-19.
The shortfalls are also being exacerbated by people staying at home as infections rise.
Doctors told Reuters that the shrinking of donor pools is putting urgent surgeries at risk.
In South Korea, which is currently experiencing record cases, donors can’t give blood for seven days after a vaccination, while Russia prohibits people from donating for a whole month.
The Korean Red Cross said supply was down to just 3.2 days on Wednesday, compared with 6.5 days’ worth this time last year.
Italy, France and Spain are also experiencing shortages in supply, while the scientific director of in Athens’s Hellenic National Blood Center warned that some days see donations fall by half compared to 2019.
UK’s Covid antibody levels above 90 per cent
More than nine in ten people across England, Wales and Scotland had Covid antibodies in last week of July, while Northern Ireland’s antibody levels are just shy of 90 per cent.
Here’s an infographic by Statista showing the Office for National Statistics’s data:
Johnson & Johnson seeks approval to conduct vaccine among teenagers in India
Johnson & Johnson has applied to Indian drug regulators for approval to conduct a clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine among 12- to 17-year-olds, the US pharmaceutical company said on Friday.
Conducting studies among adolescents is necessary to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus, J&J said in a statement.
The company had received emergency use approval for its single-dose vaccine in India earlier this month, making it the fifth authorised vaccine in the country.
UK approves Covid-19 antibody treatment
The UK’s health regulator has approved an antibody drug to prevent and treat Covid-19.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the drug Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, could help prevent infection, treat symptoms of severe Covid-19 infection and cut the risk of hospitalisation.
Ronapreve is a monoclonal antibody drug, meaning it acts like natural antibodies to fight off infections. The drug is not intended to be used as a substitute for vaccination, the MHRA said.
“This treatment will be a significant addition to our armoury to tackle Covid-19,” Sajid Javid, the health minister, said in a statement.
Shock as sick Covid-19 patients lie on floor at an antibody treatment site in Florida
A photo of “very sick Covid-19 infected patients” lying on the floor at an antibody treatment site in Florida has shocked the residents of the state.
The photo was taken by one Louie Lopez who was quoted by ABC News as saying: “These people would come in and they just felt so horrible, they would lay down.”
Lopez said that after some time, staff members put the sick woman in a wheelchair.
Florida has seen more than 17,000 patients hospitalised across the state with Covid-19. And health officials have warned that hospitals are running out of space.
According to federal data, less than 7 per cent of intensive care unit beds are available in Florida.
UK’s mass rollout of Covid-19 booster doses for all above 50 years of age may be shelved
In the UK, the mass roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine booster dose for those above 50 years of age could be shelved, reports said.
The Telegraph reported that the scientists are considering limiting the booster dose for only the most vulnerable in the country.
The UK had initially said that booster doses would be available for all starting from September.
Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford had said earlier this month that booster doses were not currently needed by Britain and that the vaccines should be, in fact, given to other countries.
The World Health Organisation had also put a moratorium on booster shots till September.
Indian Covid patient recovers after 109 days on ventilator support
A 56-year-old Covid-19 patient has fully recovered after being on ventilator support for 109 days — a record in itself.
Mohamed Muddhija’s lungs were fully damaged, doctors at Chennai’s Rela Hospital told the media. He received support from “artificial lungs” — or Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) — for 62 days.
Doctors said that he is India’s longest surviving patient on ECMO without transplantation.
On his discharge from the hospital, Mr Muddhija told NDTV: “It’s my second birth. Whatever they (doctors) asked me to do I did. I had put all my efforts in God’s hands.” He had tested positive for Covid-19 in April.
Meanwhile, India recorded 36,571 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
New Zealand infections spread to the capital Wellington
With the detection of two Covid-19 positive cases in New Zealand’s capital Wellington, the government is due to take a final decision on whether to end or extend the lockdown that was imposed earlier this week.
The country recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, local reports said.
The total number of infections across the country is now 31.
Eight out of the 11 new cases are in Auckland and three are in Wellington. The health ministry said that they had recently travelled to Auckland.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had on Tuesday announced a snap lockdown after one case of Covid-19 was found after more than six months in New Zealand.
The latest data also reveals that New Zealand has fully inoculated only about 23 per cent of its population.
Delta variant can infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated, ICMR study reveals
The latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study has found that the Delta variant of Covid-19 can infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people — however, mortality among vaccinated people is much less.
The study, conducted in Chennai in India, found that the proportion of patients with moderate and severe illness was significantly lower in those who were fully inoculated.
The study, however, suggested that “non-pharmaceutical interventions must continue to slow down the transmission combined with speedy vaccination coverage.”
The ICMR study, approved by the Institutional Ethics Committee of ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai said that “no deaths were reported in the fully vaccinated group, whereas three partially vaccinated (patients) and seven unvaccinated patients died.”
India has fully inoculated 13 per cent of its eligible population so far. And aims to target the entire adult population by the end of the year.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday 20 August 2021.
