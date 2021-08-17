Coronavirus news live - Japan to expand ‘state of emergency’ to curb rising Covid infections
Meanwhile, as a result of decreasing coronavirus numbers across the country, the United States has eased its travel advisory for India.
The Indian government announced on Monday that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across the country surpassed the 550 million mark.
The third dose of Covid-19 vaccines has “significantly higher neutralising antibodies against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus as compared to the two doses as well as against the Beta and the highly infectious Delta variants,” Pfizer-BioNTech has said.
Elsewhere, in a single Florida school district, over 5,000 students and hundreds of employees have tested positive for Covid-19 or may have been exposed to it, the school officials said on Monday.
US eases travel advisory for India after Covid situation improves
The United States eased its travel advisory for India on Monday as a result of decreasing Covid numbers across the South Asian country.
The US lowered India to Level 2 — moderate — which means that it is now “safe” to travel to India.
During the deadly second wave, the US had put India in Level 4 and had asked its citizens not to travel to the country.
The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has now issued a ‘Level 2 Travel Health Notice’ for India due to Covid-19, indicating a moderate level of infection in the country.
However, the US department of state has urged residents not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir given the unrest.
Japan to expand 'state of emergency' to curb rising Covid infections
Amid a rise in Covid-19 numbers, Japan has announced the expansion of its state of emergency to seven new regions across the country.
The announcement came just a week before the Paralympic Games.
The state of emergency is currently in place in Tokyo and five other regions and was supposed to end on 31 August.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, the coronavirus response minister said that the government will “expand the measure to additional areas, with the restrictions in all parts of the country” until 12 September.
He said: “(Infection) is spreading across Japan on a scale we have never experienced before. The number of patients in serious condition is rising each day.”
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday 17 August 2021.
