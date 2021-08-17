A health worker prepares to inoculate with a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi on 3 May 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Amid a rise in Covid-19 numbers, Japan has announced the expansion of its state of emergency to seven new regions across the country.

Meanwhile, as a result of decreasing coronavirus numbers across the country, the United States has eased its travel advisory for India.

The Indian government announced on Monday that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across the country surpassed the 550 million mark.

The third dose of Covid-19 vaccines has “significantly higher neutralising antibodies against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus as compared to the two doses as well as against the Beta and the highly infectious Delta variants,” Pfizer-BioNTech has said.

Elsewhere, in a single Florida school district, over 5,000 students and hundreds of employees have tested positive for Covid-19 or may have been exposed to it, the school officials said on Monday.