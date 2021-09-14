✕ Close Children should be offered Covid vaccine, say chief medics

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi today confirmed that children aged 12-15 years old will be able to get a Covid jab starting next week and that they can overrule parents to get the vaccine.

The vaccines minister told BBC Breakfast: “The NHS has been making plans that will hopefully be able to see the first vaccinations take place after consent, because obviously you need the information and the letters to go out and to receive that consent, by the 22nd of this month.”

Mr Zahawi also said that if a child and parent disagree about taking the vaccine and the child is deemed “competent” by clinicians, then they are able to get the Covid jab.

It comes as Boris Johnson is set to unveil a ‘toolbox’ of options to get the country through coronavirus over the winter and prevent another lockdown.

The prime minister is expected to outline a series of options, including working from home and compulsory mask wearing, as part of his Covid blueprint to manage the disease at a press conference later today.

He is also expected to announce the start of the booster jabs programme that will target the over-50s.

Read More