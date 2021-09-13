✕ Close Sajid Javid 'not anticipating any more lockdowns' this winter

Boris Johnson is said to be “dead set” against ordering further lockdowns as he prepares to set out his plan to get the country through Covid-19 this autumn and winter.

The prime minister is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday to outline how vaccinations will play a central role in the UK’s response to coronavirus over the coming months.

A senior government source told The Daily Telegraph: “The autumn and winter do offer some uncertainty but the prime minister is dead set against another lockdown.”

It came as the French pharmaceutical company Valneva said that the UK government had terminated an agreement for its Covid vaccine over an alleged breach of the deal.

The firm, which is manufacturing the jab at its site in Livingston, Scotland, said on Monday that it “strenuously” denied the allegations made against it.