Covid UK news – live: PM ‘dead set’ against more lockdowns as government terminates Valneva vaccine deal
Boris Johnson is said to be “dead set” against ordering further lockdowns as he prepares to set out his plan to get the country through Covid-19 this autumn and winter.
The prime minister is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday to outline how vaccinations will play a central role in the UK’s response to coronavirus over the coming months.
A senior government source told The Daily Telegraph: “The autumn and winter do offer some uncertainty but the prime minister is dead set against another lockdown.”
It came as the French pharmaceutical company Valneva said that the UK government had terminated an agreement for its Covid vaccine over an alleged breach of the deal.
The firm, which is manufacturing the jab at its site in Livingston, Scotland, said on Monday that it “strenuously” denied the allegations made against it.
Work from home guidance could return this winter, minister says
The government’s work from home guidance could return under plans to combat a possible surge in Covid-19 infections this winter, a minister has suggested.
Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey told BBC Breakfast that some regulations may still be needed to manage the virus during the winter months, when asked about working from home.
“Whether that's with what you just mentioned [working from home] or making sure statutory sick pay can be paid from day one rather than day four, as tends to happen in more regular times,” Ms Coffey said.
“These are the sensible measures I think that we're going to keep.”
When asked about masks, she added: “The prime minister will be setting out the Covid winter plan tomorrow. I think my approach, and I see that with a lot of employers’ organisations, is about having a situation-specific approach.”
Covid must be ‘successfully suppressed’ before indyref2, Scottish minister says
Covid-19 must be “successfully suppressed” before a Scottish independence referendum can be held, Scotland’s deputy first minister has said.
John Swinney told BBC Radio 4's Today show that the timing would depend on how successfully the pandemic can be managed.
“We'll know it [the pandemic] is over by the degree to which we have successfully suppressed the virus, and are able to operate without restrictions being in place - essentially, that we have managed to put in place sufficient protection for people and our society from the prevalence of the virus,” Mr Swinney said.
“Now, we're clearly not in that situation because we have particularly high case rates of the virus even though we have a very successful and effective vaccination programme.
“But we are optimistic that the more the vaccination programme continues, the more we take the measures that we are taking, we will find ourselves in a situation where we can see with justification that the Covid pandemic is under control, and we can then have a referendum.”
Venues should still demand Covid passports if ‘necessary’, minister says
Venues and other businesses should still demand Covid passports if they believe they are “necessary”, despite the government ditching plans to make them compulsory, a minister has said.
“It is sensible of organisations, employers to do the checks they think are necessary in order to protect public health,” Therese Coffey told Sky News.
Our deputy political editor, Rob Merrick, has the full story below:
Venues and businesses should still demand Covid passports, minister says
‘It is sensible of organisations, employers to do the checks they think are necessary in order to protect public health’
Our reporter, Zoe Tidman, has more details below on the UK government’s decision to pull its Covid vaccine agreement with Valneva:
UK government pulls Covid vaccine agreement with French firm
Valneva jab is in clinical trial stage
Covid expert supports booster shots to prevent ‘large autumn and winter wave’
Professor Neil Ferguson has said that he supports Covid boosters shots as experts are seeing “slow increases in case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths” in the UK.
The scientist, from Imperial College London, who sits on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4's Today show that the country is “reliant on immunity building up in the population” to fight the virus.
“That happens two ways - one through vaccination, and one through people getting infected and so the faster we can roll our additional vaccination, the better in terms of stopping people getting severely ill but also in reducing transmission,” Mr Ferguson said.
He added that other countries such as Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and Ireland have now got higher vaccination levels than the UK, adding: “That's largely because they have rolled out vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds faster than us.”
“They also vaccinated more recently, and we know now that vaccine effectiveness decays over time, we always expected that, and so they have more immunity in the population,” he said.
“They also principally used the Pfizer vaccine which against Delta is somewhat more effective than the AstraZeneca vaccine, so there are a set of countries in Europe with considerably more population immunity than us and I think if we want to stop the risk of the large autumn and winter wave we need to boost immunity in the population.”
Professor Neil Ferguson ‘hopes’ further lockdowns can be ruled out
The scientist whose Covid-19 modelling was key to the UK going into lockdown in March 2020 has said that he “hopes” further shutdowns can be ruled out.
When asked if a further lockdown would not be needed, Professor Neil Ferguson told BBC Radio 4’s Today show: “I hope so.”
However, he added that “you cannot rule out anything completely.”
Mr Ferguson said that he was pleased to see measures such as the ability to ask people to work from home could be retained in the government's forthcoming winter plan for tackling Covid-19.
He also suggested that there could be a small effect from ditching Covid passports on the spread of the virus “but it won't be huge”.
You can find more comments below from work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey on vaccine passports:
UK government terminates agreement with Valneva over Covid vaccine
The government has terminated an agreement with French pharmaceutical company Valneva for its Covid-19 vaccine, according to the company.
Some 100 million doses of the vaccine were put on order, but now the plans have been put on hold after the government served notice over allegations of a breach of the agreement.
The firm, which is manufacturing the jab at its site in Livingston, Scotland, said it “strenuously” denies the allegations.
“Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, today announced that it has received a termination notice from the UK Government (HMG) in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001,” it said in a statement.
“The contract provides HMG with the right to terminate. HMG has alleged that the company is in breach of its obligations under the supply agreement, but the company strenuously denies this.”
The vaccine candidate is currently in Phase 3 trials, with results due in the fourth quarter, according to the company.
Government drops ‘shambolic’ plans for domestic vaccine passports
The government has dropped plans for domestic vaccine passports for use in nightclubs and other crowded venues this month in a major U-turn, just days after Downing Street defended the proposals.
Health secretary Sajid Javid revealed that ministers would “not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports” in what will be seen as a victory for rebel backbench Tory MPs who have called the policy “discriminatory” and “authoritarian”.
Our political correspondent, Ashley Cowburn, has the full story below:
Government drops plans for domestic vaccine passports, Sajid Javid announces
‘We will not going be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports,’ health secretary reveals
PM to detail plan for combating Covid this winter on Tuesday, minister says
A government minister has confirmed that Boris Johnson will detail his plan for combating Covid-19 this winter with a press conference on Tuesday.
Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey told Sky News on Monday that measures like vaccine passports were “still part of the toolbox” for the government, although they are not set to be brought in soon.
“When we had a variety of regulations we said we'd go back to parliament every six months to see if those regulations were still necessary, but also some of the ideas that we wanted to consider, and are still part of the toolbox, like vaccine passports,” Ms Coffey said.
“Again we said we were considering bringing these items in but it's important that we look at exactly what benefits that will bring, and right now the health secretary indicated - although we haven't made a formal decision - that he does not think it is necessary for the vaccine passports to be introduced by the end of the month.
“But the prime minister will be setting out tomorrow a lot more of the detail of the road map ahead, preparing for winter.”
