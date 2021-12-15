✕ Close Boris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures approved by Commons – despite major rebellion from Tory MPs

the government has been left “flying blind” over the scale of the omicron wave due to a lack of Covid tests, The Independent has been told, as greater Covid measures were pushed through parliament.

Senior sources from across Whitehall said that disruption to the supply of PCR tests and rapid lateral flow devices – after a policy of daily tests for Covid contacts was announced – would leave decision-makers lacking vital data.

Plan B measures proposed by Boris Johnson are set to kick-in after the House of Commons approved them on Tuesday.

This means in England mightclubs and large venues must check the Covid status of visitors over 18 , face coverings are mandatory in most indoor public venues and public trasport, and the message to work from home where possible has returned.

Scotland has also stepped up guidance in the fight against Covid, with Nicola Sturgeon urging the public to limit their socialising to three households before and after Christmas.