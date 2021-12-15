Covid omicron news - live: Test shortage leaves ministers ‘flying blind’ as Plan B measures approved
the government has been left “flying blind” over the scale of the omicron wave due to a lack of Covid tests, The Independent has been told, as greater Covid measures were pushed through parliament.
Senior sources from across Whitehall said that disruption to the supply of PCR tests and rapid lateral flow devices – after a policy of daily tests for Covid contacts was announced – would leave decision-makers lacking vital data.
Plan B measures proposed by Boris Johnson are set to kick-in after the House of Commons approved them on Tuesday.
This means in England mightclubs and large venues must check the Covid status of visitors over 18 , face coverings are mandatory in most indoor public venues and public trasport, and the message to work from home where possible has returned.
Scotland has also stepped up guidance in the fight against Covid, with Nicola Sturgeon urging the public to limit their socialising to three households before and after Christmas.
Party at CCHQ during London’s Tier 2 measures
Late yesterday, images emerged of a party at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters while London was in Tier 2 restrictions.
A Cabinet minister said this morning Shaun Bailey, a former Tory London mayoral candidate, did the right thing by resigning from the London assembly after being seen in the picture.
Union brands mandatory vaccination for NHS staff ‘heavy-handed'
A trade union has hit out at new legislation imposing mandatory vaccines for NHS and non-residential social care staff, calling the move “heavy-handed”.
Rehana Azam, the general secretary of GMB, said: “We are opposed to legally enforced medical procedures as a condition of employment.”
She added: ”It’s heavy-handed and will deepen the health service’s devastating staff black hole.”
The general secretary said GMB has “encouraged take up of the vaccine and booster jabs” but urged the government to “look beyond strong-arm tactics”.
Testing disruption leaves UK ‘flying blind’ over scale of omicron wave
The UK government is “flying blind” as it faces a lack of Covid tests amid a surge in cases driven by the omicron variant, The Independent has learnt.
According to a Whitehall official, the ongoing disruption to the supply of PCR tests and rapid lateral flow devices would leave authorities with reduced vital data.
Even as experts have been alerted to a “significant increase” in hospital admissions which could peak to 1 million by this month, the spread of the new variant across Britain remains unclear.
Samuel Lovett and Anna Isaac report for The Independent here
What are the changing rules across the UK as Covid passes come into force in England
With the spread of the omicron variant, all four nations of the UK have decided to amp up precautionary and preventive measures.
Nightclubs and large venues in England will have to check the Covid status of visitors over 18 from Wednesday, while Scotland announced that allowing staff to work from home where possible will again become a legal duty on employers.
Ted Hennessey has the full story here.
Canada may toughen travel curbs as omicron concern grows
Travellers heading to Canada could face tougher restrictions, including a ban on non-essential travellers from the US, as the government mulls options before announcing the new set of rules on Wednesday.
Stricter quarantine measures and testing for travellers who are permitted to enter the country were among the measures discussed as Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau consulted provincial premiers on a call.
The country has already banned people who have traveled to 10 African countries from entering its territory.
The authorities say that omicron, the new highly transmissible variant of coronavirus, has already started spreading in the country.
Get third Covid-19 shot as soon as possible, Hong Kong researchers urge
People should get their third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 as soon as possible, researchers in Hong Kong are urging after a new study on the omicron variant.
“The public is advised to get a third dose of the vaccine as soon as possible while waiting for the next generation of a more matched vaccine,” the researchers said.
The study released on Tuesday showed Sinovac and BioNTech produced insufficient antibodies to fight infection with the highly transmissible omicron variant. The study will be published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal.
Preliminary data studying Sinovac’s effectiveness against the variant showed that none of the 25 Coronavac vaccine recipients had sufficient antibodies to fight omicron.
Only five people of 25 inoculated with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine exhibited antibodies with sufficient neutralising ability against omicron.
Cambodia detects first Omicron cases
Cambodia on Tuesday confirmed its first case of the omicron variant in a local who had recently returned from Ghana via Dubai and Bangkok, officials said.
Officials said that the case has been detected in a 23-year-old woman’s test sample, who is also 15 weeks pregnant, and is now admitted to a hospital, officials from the health ministry said.
More than 70 nations have confirmed the presence of omicron cases, three weeks after the World Health Organisation (WHO) called it a “variant of concern”.
The highly transmissible variant is probably present globally and should not be dismissed as “mild”, the WHO said on Tuesday.
South Korea likely to impose stricter rules as cases inch up
South Korea’s prime minister Kim Boo-kyum says the country is mulling strict Covid safety rules like curfews on dining spaces, increased social distancing and a ban on gatherings amid rising cases.
An official announcement on stricter Covid guidelines is expected on Friday.
This comes after the Asian country reported 7,850 new coronavirus — its highest ever daily count — in a span of 24 hours on Tuesday, taking the cumulative case count to 536,495.
The total cases also include 128 cases of the omicron variant. The country has recorded 4,456 Covid-19 fatalities.
Daily Covid cases rose past 7,000 for the first time last week in the country.
Unhappy London nightclub owners call new ‘Plan B’ Covid-19 rules a 'big challenge'
London nightclub owners, already struggling to cope with the economic devastation of the two years of pandemic, say that the “Plan B” measures announced by Boris Johnson present yet another challenge for them.
According to Mr Johnson’s new plan, venues like nightclubs and public spaces with chances of crowding will have to ask for Covid-19 vaccine passes or negative rapid tests.
Electric Ballroom nightclub owner Kate Fuller said the dearth of rapid testing is a clear problem for her, even as she is inclined to work with the government.
“There’s no testing in a lot of the pharmacies. If you can’t get the tests, it is going to be really hard for people to come,” Ms Fuller said, adding that her business has already been dented by the announcement of restrictions.
She said the implementation part is going to be a big challenge.
Music Venue Trust, aiding nearly 900 music venues in Britain, has seen a surge in cancellations, hitting incomes by around 27 per cent in the past week.
