Covid news - live: Germany, Portugal to impose post-Christmas restrictions over fear of Omicron variant

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 22 December 2021 07:17
Arizona health expert says January could be the worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

Several European nations have announced that they will be reinstating coronavirus restrictions after Christmas amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday announced that to curb the spread of Covid-19 before New Year's Eve, new measures will be introduced, including limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people to a maximum of 10 participants.

Despite having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, Portugal is also reimposing coronavirus restrictions from midnight of 25 December. Prime minister Antonio Costa announced that working from home will be mandatory and bars will be closed at least until 9 January.

In England, prime minister Boris Johnson announced that no further Covid restrictions will be put in place before Christmas. In a video message, Mr Johnson said that there was not yet “enough evidence” to justify any tougher measures at this stage.

However, he made clear that he cannot rule out further measures in the following days - leaving open the possibility of new controls on pubs and nightclubs by New Year’s Eve. It comes as Rishi Sunak unveiled a £1 billion support package for businesses hit by Covid-19 restrictions after the “eye-wateringly high” transmission of the Omicron variant raised concerns.

1640157473

Former teachers turn down plea to help schools cover Covid absences

Retired teachers have ignored the government’s plea to return to school to help cover staff shortage, saying they did not want to become “cannon fodder”.

Some former teachers told The Independent that the idea was “complete lunacy” and “crazy” and they would not be getting involved over safety concerns.

The British government had called on former professionals to help out amid staff absences due to Covid-19.

Zoe Tidman has more.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar22 December 2021 07:17
1640156479

Cloth masks are useless in the fight against Omicron, expert warns

CNN’s medical analyst Dr Leana Wen said that cloth masks are useless in the fight against the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

She encouraged people to wear a three-layer mask instead.

“Don’t wear a cloth mask,” she said, adding “cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There’s no place for them in light of Omicron. And so wear a high-quality mask, at least a three-ply surgical mask”.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar22 December 2021 07:01
1640155292

PM Johnson accused of ‘dithering’ after delaying Covid restrictions

After prime minister Boris Johnson delayed the introduction of new Covid restrictions in England, scientists warned that any “dither” in imposing curbs on social gatherings will allow the highly contagious Omicron variant to spread more fiercely.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), warned of “tens of millions” of infections this winter.

Meanwhile, Labour said the prime minister was “too weak to stand up to his own backbenchers”.

Andrew Woodcock and Samuel Lovett report.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar22 December 2021 06:41
1640154184

Israel to offer fourth dose of vaccine to people over 60

Israel is set to offer a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to people above the age of 60.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the recommendation to administer the fourth dose as “great news that will help us overcome the Omicron wave that is spreading around the world.”

The decision, however, is pending formal approval by senior health officials. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said there were at least 340 known cases of Omicron in Israel.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar22 December 2021 06:23
1640152054

Indian government asks states to be on alert

India’s government on Tuesday asked state administrations to be proactive and on the lookout for cases of the Omicron variant.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to states said: “Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level.”

India has recorded at least 200 cases of the new coronavirus variant so far.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar22 December 2021 05:47
1640150103

What are the symptoms to look out for from Omicron variant

A new study shows that the symptoms of the Omicron variant can be anywhere from fatigue to a runny nose.

“Omicron is probably more, much more similar to the mild variants we’re seeing in people who have been vaccinated with Delta than anything else,” said professor Tim Spector from Britain’s ZOE Covid app.

The study funded by the UK government has identified the top symptoms associated with Covid and says they differ slightly depending on whether one is vaccinated or not.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar22 December 2021 05:15
1640149117

'We’re prepared’: Biden lays out plan for the US

In the United States, where the Omicron variant accounts for 73 per cent of the cases, president Joe Biden said the administration would hand out 500 million free at-home rapid tests starting January.

“This is not March of 2020,” he said from the White House. “Two hundred million people are fully vaccinated. We’re prepared, we know more. We just have to stay focused,” he added.

The president said new pop-up vaccination clinics run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and federal testing sites will be activated starting this week.

Mr Biden also said that some 1,000 military doctors, nurses and medics have been deployed to support hospitals overwhelmed by the number of Covid-19 infected patients.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar22 December 2021 04:58
1640148988

Germany, Portugal to reimpose restrictions after Christmas

European nations including Germany and Portugal have announced post-Christmas restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Tuesday that private gatherings will be restricted to 10 people from 28 December. He added that nightclubs will be shut and football matches will be played behind closed doors.

Portugal, which has one of the highest vaccination rates, announced that from 25 December midnight nightclubs will be shut and work from home will be mandatory. The curbs will be in place till 9 January.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Netherlands imposed a strict Christmas lockdown till 14 January.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar22 December 2021 04:56
1640146317

Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, as Britons nervously approach Christmas waiting for updates from the government on what will be done to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar22 December 2021 04:11

