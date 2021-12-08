Covid news- live: Pfizer antibodies ‘may be up to 40 times less effective’ against omicron, study shows
Omicron more transmissible but milder than delta variant, initial research suggests
Pfizer’s vaccine provides some protection from the new omicron variant but it has managed to escape it partially, according to an early study conducted in South Africa.
Researchers at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban conducted the first experiment gauging the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine on omicron and found that it resulted in about a 40-fold reduction in levels of neutralising antibodies produced by people who had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE shot, compared with the variant detected in China almost two years ago.
The research also found that a third dose may add to the protection of the vaccine against the highly mutated variant.
Meanwhile, the United States’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that the omicron variant is “clearly highly transmissible”, but is “almost certainly” not more severe than delta.
On Tuesday, new leaked footage appears to show Downing Street staff joking last Christmas while preparing a suitable response to potential questions over whether a party in No 10 broke Boris Johnson’s own coronavirus rules.
In a recording obtained by ITV News, reportedly made on 22 December, former Downing Street press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen laughing and saying, “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced”, while reminding colleagues: “This is recorded.”
The United States’ top infectious disease official has said that the omicron coronavirus variant is “clearly highly transmissible”, but is “almost certainly” not more severe than delta.
Speaking to Agence France-Presse, Dr Anthony Fauci said that experiments testing the potency of antibodies from the various vaccines against the omicron variant should be available in the “next few days to a week”.
Existing vaccines should be able to protect against omicron, says WHO official
Reacting to the early lab tests in South Africa showing Pfizer’s reduced efficacy in protecting against the omicron variant, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official said existing vaccines should be able to provide adequate protection against severe cases even with the new variant.
According to the WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan, there was no sign yet that omicron would be better at evading vaccines than other variants.
"We have highly effective vaccines that have proved effective against all the variants so far, in terms of severe disease and hospitalisation, and there’s no reason to expect that it wouldn’t be so" for omicron, Dr Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies director, told AFP news agency.
He added that initial data suggested omicron did not cause more severe illness but became milder.
"If anything, the direction is towards less severity," he said.
