Covid Omicron news - live: Kamala Harris tests negative after exposure as UK records 106,000 new cases
US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative of Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test and a PCR test, her spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Ms Harris came in contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid.
The vice president will be tested again on Friday and Monday and will “continue with her daily schedule,” including departing for Los Angeles on Wednesday evening for a stay through the new year, spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the US supreme court has agreed to take up challenges to the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandates for businesses and healthcare workers. The arguments will be held next month.
Earlier, the UK reported a further 106,122 Covid-19 cases — a new one-day record and the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.
The government also said 140 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.
The first six-figure total came just hours after experts said children aged five to 11 who are in a clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered a Covid vaccine.
Australia reintroduces curbs in two states
Two of Australia’s most populous states have re-introduced Covid-19 restrictions on Thursday following a spike in daily infections led by the Omicron outbreak.
New South Wales state, home to a third of Australia’s 25 million population, said it was again making it mandatory to wear masks indoors in public places, while venues were told to limit visitors and re-activate customer check-in via QR code.
Victoria state, which has nearly the same population, also re-introduced a mask mandate, citing the need to reduce the stress on the health system.
The changes two days before Christmas are a stumble in the country’s plans for a permanent reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns as the new variant rages through the community in spite of double-vaccination rates of more than 90%.
"Today’s changes are modest, cautious and take a precautionary approach as we move through this holiday period to the end of January," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters.
US supreme court to hear Biden’s vaccine mandate
The US supreme court said on Wednesday it will hold a special session in January to weigh challenges to two Biden administration vaccine mandate for millions of workers.
Republican-led states, conservative organizations and businesses had challenged the requirement after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration published the rule in early November. The rule was to go into effect on 4 January.
In a statement late on Wednesday evening after the court announced it would hear arguments, the White House defended its policies and said that especially with the rise of the coronavirus’ omicron variant, “it is critical to protect workers with vaccination requirements and testing protocols that are urgently needed.”
“We are confident in the legal authority for both policies and (the Justice Department) will vigorously defend both at the Supreme Court,” the statement said.
How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?
Stormont ministers in Northern Ireland became the latest to unveil new measures to help combat rising case numbers of coronavirus, including the closure of nightclubs, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.
Here is how measures compare in the different UK nations:
A Northern Ireland announcement on Wednesday followed similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.
In a pre-print study published on Wednesday, scientists in the Scotland-wide Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19 said that the early data suggested that Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in risk of hospitalisation when compared with the strain which used to be dominant in the country.
Dr Jim McMenamin, the national Covid-19 incident director for Public Health Scotland called the findings a “qualified good news story” but said that it was “important we don’t get ahead of ourselves”.
Dan Barker reports:
Omicron variant is less severe than Delta, early studies suggest
Research has shown that that people with PCR-confirmed Omicron are 15 to 20% less likely to require an admission to hospital.
