The World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Covid-19 chief said it would be “premature” to end the requirement to self-isolate when infected.
The UK government is likely to lift the legal mandate in the coming weeks. Current isolation rules expire on 24 March but Boris Johnson said he would bring the date forward if Covid data was encouraging.
Asked about the change in a BBC interview, Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on coronavirus, said: “I think it’s premature. I think there needs to be a clear reason of why it’s being dropped.
“If you don’t isolate cases then the virus will spread between people.”
Meanwhile, health authorities said they were investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.
BA.2 is thought to be harder to track than the original Omicron variant as it does not have the specific mutation that would be helpful to easily distinguish it from Delta.
Trainee nurse paints ‘Corona Lisa’ for charity
A trainee nurse who reinterprets artistic masterpieces to tell the story of the pandemic has painted the Corona Lisa to raise money for charity.
Chloe Sevin, a third year nursing student at University College Dublin, is auctioning the Da Vinci-inspired painting to raise funds for Ireland's children's hospice LauraLynn.
She drew inspiration from her experiences during a recent placement on a children's emergency ward.
“The PPE became normal to us and we were wearing it day in, day out and that's kind of what inspired the ‘Corona Lisa’,” she said.
“I loved this placement but it was a very tough time. There I experienced my first paediatric cardiac arrest and that's something you'd never forget. You never forget the moment you got that phone call, we ran in to put on our PPE and we did everything we could.
”It was probably the toughest thing I've gone through so far, it was an incredibly difficult time. The impact it had on me, I still get emotional talking about it today. With this painting, I was able to turn to this and use that as my own form of art therapy and a distraction.“
The Corona Lisa is the latest famous artwork the Dublin student has recreated with a Covid twist.
Earlier in the pandemic she painted the outstretched hands in Michelangelo's The Separation Of Adam wearing surgical gloves.
Raab plays down reports of delay to NHS vaccine mandate
Dominic Raab has played down suggestions that the government could delay the deadline for NHS staff to get vaccinated before it becomes a requirement of the job
Workers will need to have had first dose by 3 February and both doses by 1 April under current plans.
An estimated 10 per cent of NHS workers are not fully vaccinated and would not be allowed to work after the dealine passes. Many workers have protested against making full vaccination mandatory and representative bodies have called on the government to delay the deadline.
But the deputy prime minister said the NHS had the “resilience” to continue to function even if staff who refused to be vaccinated were forced to leave.
He said: “I do think that we continue to call for those [who are unvaccinated] to come forward to be boosted or vaccinated before the deadline but I think ultimately we have to make sure that we don't have people putting patients at risk if they are not vaccinated.
“The deadline is there to protect the most vulnerable in our hospitals but we have got the resilience because we have got nearly 5,000 more doctors, nearly 11,000 more nurses than we did in 2020.”
Beijing brings in new measures with fortnight to go before Winter Olympics
Beijing's city government on Sunday introduced new measures to contain an Omicron outbreak, as China's capital continued to report new local cases of the virus less than two weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games.
The National Health Commission said nine locally transmitted cases were found in Beijing on Saturday, of which six were in Fengtai district.
Fengtai – a large district southwest of the city centre which is home to some to 2.2 million people – will organise PCR or equivalent tests for all of its residents on Sunday, district health authorities said.
Authorities said they have asked residents of “risky areas” to not leave the city, adding that Fengtai residents were asked to avoid mass gatherings.
Reuters reports that some nurseries in Fengtai have told parents that unvaccinated children will not be allowed to attend.
Mainland China reported 56 new Covid cases on Saturday, down from 63 the day before.
Badges asking for more personal space after end of Covid restrictions to be handed out in Scotland
Scotland will offer reprieve to those worried about close contact after the end of coronavirus rules by handing out free badges and lanyards which identify a desire to distance.
They will be adorned with shield logos and can be worn in public by people who are at high risk or concerned about the virus as a way of showing they want to be given more room or treated with added care.
The voluntary Distance Aware scheme was launched by Welsh think tank the Bevan Commission after research found almost three-quarters (73 per cent) of people most at risk said they would like to signal to others to give them extra space.
The Scottish government said it has invested £55,500 to buy and distribute badges and lanyards, as well as promote the scheme.
From 26 January, the badges and lanyards will be available free from all community and mobile libraries in Scotland and in Asda stores.
Russia reports record Covid cases for third day running
Russia has reported a new record number of daily Covid-19 for the third day in a row.
New cases jumped to 63,205 from the previous record of 57,212 a day earlier. The government’s coronavirus task force also reported 679 deaths.
Russia has reported more than 325,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic — by far Europe’s worst death toll. But by deaths per capita Russia fares better than the UK and Belgium.
Around half of Russia’s 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, a relatively low proportion.
‘Jabs for Kebabs’: brothers offer vaccines at grill after father hospitalised
End to self-isolation would be ‘premature’, says WHO Covid chief
Maria van Kerkhove, the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s technical lead for Covid-19, said it would be “premature” to end the requirement to self-isolate when infected.
The UK government is likely to lift the legal mandate in the coming weeks. The current rules expire on 24 March but Boris Johnson said he would bring the date forward if Covid data was encouraging.
Clinically vulnerable people have raised concern that they will be “marginalised” as the country lifts restrictions.
Asked about the end to isolation in a BBC interview, Ms van Kerhove said: “I think it’s premature. I think there needs to be a clear reason of why it’s being dropped.
“If you don’t isolate cases then the virus will spread between people.”
Pfizer chief wants annual Covid jabs
The boss of Pfizer said annual vaccination against Covid-19 would be preferable to more frequent booster jabs.
Many countries are offering boosters a few months after second doses but it is so far unclear how the distribution of vaccines will develop in future.
Albert Bourla, chief executive of Pfizer, was asked in an interview with Israel's N12 News, whether he expected booster shots to be administered every four to five months on a regular basis.
He said: “This will not be a good scenario. What I'm hoping (is) that we will have a vaccine that you will have to do once a year,” Bourla said.
“Once a year – it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember.
“So from a public health perspective, it is an ideal situation. We are looking to see if we can create a vaccine that covers Omicron and doesn't forget the other variants and that could be a solution.”
Following up on that last post on the attacks faced by the government’s Covid modellers, Samuel Lovett, Science Correspondent, has spoken to some of the members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling.
Attacks against Covid modellers undermine future pandemic response, say Sage scientists | Exclusive
Senior scientific advisers have said that repeated attacks against the government’s Covid modellers threaten to erode public trust and undermine future pandemic responses, writes Samuel Lovett.
Multiple members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M) - a sub-committee of Sage - told The Independent they were concerned by the “knock-on effect” of the criticism they have received in recent weeks for their modelling of the Omicron wave.
Fellow scientists and MPs have accused the advisers of bouncing the UK into repeated lockdowns and creating a “climate of manipulated fear”. SPI-M members fear such attacks will weaken trust in the modelling and hinder decision-making in the face of dangerous new Covid variants or future pandemics.
Professor John Edmunds, a SPI-M member, said there has been both “wilful misinterpretation” and a “genuine misunderstanding” of the group’s recent modelling, which did not predict what would happen over winter, but instead provided a variety of scenarios for ministers to review, ranging from the best to the worst.
This explains why one of the scenarios showed that 6,000 people could die a day, with tens of thousands of daily hospitalisations, the experts said. “The newspapers tend to emphasise the worst-case scenario, so that’s the stuff that gets reported,” said Prof Edmunds.
