Covid omicron news – live: ‘True threat’ unlikely to be known before new year, as trial finds best boosters
The true threat posed by the omicron variant of coronavirus is unlikely to be known before new year, scientific advisers to the government have warned.
Experts from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling believe “the worse the problem is going to be, the earlier we will know” – but it is expected to take a month for data to indicate whether hospitalisations will surge among the vaccinated.
A clinical trial testing the effects of booster jabs found that the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna provide the most significant rise in immunity levels from a third dose.
The US has confirmed 10 cases of the omicron variant across five states, as Joe Biden urged the public not to panic.
And Germany has tightened restrictions on unvaccinated individuals, barring them from much of public life in a bid to tackle the surge in infections. Outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel said parliament might also soon vote to make vaccinations compulsory.
South Africa has been hit by fourth wave of Covid, says health minister
South Africa is experiencing a fourth wave of Covid due to the omicron variant, the country’s health minister has said.
The new variant, which is litte understood and has prompted precautionary measures from governments around the world, was first detected in southern Africa.
Joe Phaala, South African health minister, said the country could manage without stricter lockdown restrictions over Christmas.
Booster jabs’ omicron impact not yet known, says vaccine trial lead
The effect of booster jabs on the omicron variant is not yet known, the lead of a major vaccine trial said.
Professor Saul Faust, who led the NIHR trial of booster vaccines, was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme what he could say with certainty on how boosters will work with Omicron.
He said: “Nobody can tell you with any degree of certainty what the boosters might do, and if they do they're speculating, actually.
“What we can say is that samples from the study have gone to the UK Health Security Agency for testing and they'll be available, we hope, in due course.”
Pfizer and Moderna best for booster jabs
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the best to use as booster doses, a major trial suggests.
A study by the NIHR Clinical Research Facility found that the mRNA jabs led to the most significant rise in immunity as third doses out of the six vaccines tested.
The study also found that booster jabs may offer good protection against the omicron variant.
The UK has stepped up its booster vaccine campaign in the face of the new variant, buying 114 million more doses to be delivered next year and in 2023.
True threat from omicron unlikely to be known until new year, warn government advisers
The true threat posed by the omicron variant is unlikely to be known until the new year, scientific advisers to the government have warned.
Experts from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M) believe “the worse the problem is going to be, the earlier we will know” – but it’s expected to take a month before data indicates whether omicron will drive a surge in hospitalisations among the vaccinated.
“If we don’t see a sharp rise in [omicron-positive] cases or hospitalisations in the next four to six weeks, then we can start to relax,” said Matt Keeling, a professor of mathematics and life sciences at the University of Warwick and SPI-M expert.
Risk of omicron reinfection three times higher, finds a study
The risk of reinfection from the omicron variant is three times higher than the previous delta or beta variants, revealed a preliminary study by South African scientists on Thursday.
The findings also provide evidence about the omicron variant’s “ability to evade immunity from prior infection”. “Recent reinfections have occurred in individuals whose primary infections occurred across all three waves, with the most having their primary infection in the Delta wave,” tweeted Juliet Pulliam, director of the South African Center for Epidemiological Modelling.
The study has not been peer-reviewed, reported AFP.
South Korea makes vaccine pass mandatory for public places
South Korea on Friday announced it was making vaccine passes mandatory for those visiting restaurants, cinemas and other public places.
The new rules came amid a surge in Covid-19 infections and as the country has reported five cases of the omicron variant. The authorities have also made a 10-day quarantine mandatory for fully vaccinated inbound travellers.
Malaysia reports first case of omicron
Malaysia is the latest in the list of countries to have detected its first case of the omicron variant, confirmed the country’s health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
The variant was reported in a foreign passenger who arrived in the country from South Africa via Singapore on 19 November.
Indian doctor with no travel history tests positive for omicron
Among the two people who tested positive for the omicron variant in India, while one person is a South African national and has returned to his country, another is a 46-year-old Indian doctor who does not have any travel history.
The details were revealed by the health minister of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, where both the cases were reported.
The case has raised concerns about the presence of the variant in the community. The doctor’s five immediate contacts, including two family members and a colleague, have also tested positive for the virus, with their samples sent for genome sequencing to confirm the variant.
Nepal bans travellers from eight African countries
Nepal has joined the list of countries banning travellers coming from eight African countries including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi. The ban which went into effect at midnight on Friday also includes travellers from Hong Kong.
The international travellers would be denied entry if they have entered any of these countries in the past three weeks, while those already in transit, must spend seven days in a hotel quarantine.
"Nepali nationals are advised against non-essential foreign travel for fear of the new variant," Home Ministry spokesman Phanindra Pokharel told Reuters.
Panama blocks travellers from eight African countries
Panama has announced a temporary ban on travellers entering the country from eight African nations due to concerns over the potentially more infectious omicron variant.
The restrictions cover those who have travelled through South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe or Malawi within a period of the last two weeks.
Under the new travel rules, while vaccinated Panamanians and residents must show a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of boarding the flight, the unvaccinated would be required to place themselves in “preventive quarantine”.
