The true threat posed by the omicron variant of coronavirus is unlikely to be known before new year, scientific advisers to the government have warned.

Experts from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling believe “the worse the problem is going to be, the earlier we will know” – but it is expected to take a month for data to indicate whether hospitalisations will surge among the vaccinated.

A clinical trial testing the effects of booster jabs found that the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna provide the most significant rise in immunity levels from a third dose.

The US has confirmed 10 cases of the omicron variant across five states, as Joe Biden urged the public not to panic.

And Germany has tightened restrictions on unvaccinated individuals, barring them from much of public life in a bid to tackle the surge in infections. Outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel said parliament might also soon vote to make vaccinations compulsory.