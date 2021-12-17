✕ Close COVID-19: Should Omicron stop vaccinated people from socializing?

The UK has recorded an additional 93,045 Covid cases, making Friday the worst day yet of the pandemic for infections.

Meanwhile, Omicron has replaced Delta as the dominant variant in Scotland, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said, as she again warned of a “tsunami” of cases hitting the nation.

The SNP leader told a briefing that the Omicron R rate could be above 4 in Scotland, adding that more than half - 51.4 per cent - of cases in the country are likely to be the new variant.

“The tsunami is now starting to hit us,” she said. “Stay at home much more than you normally would,” and reminded Scots she was strongly advising them to limit their socialising to three households before and after Christmas.

On Friday, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that a Cobra meeting with the devolved nations would go ahead over the weekend to discuss the response to Omicron.