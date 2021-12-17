Covid Omicron news - live: PM to hold emergency Cobra meeting as UK breaks record with 93,000 new infections
Latest coronavirus updates as they happen
The UK has recorded an additional 93,045 Covid cases, making Friday the worst day yet of the pandemic for infections.
Meanwhile, Omicron has replaced Delta as the dominant variant in Scotland, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said, as she again warned of a “tsunami” of cases hitting the nation.
The SNP leader told a briefing that the Omicron R rate could be above 4 in Scotland, adding that more than half - 51.4 per cent - of cases in the country are likely to be the new variant.
“The tsunami is now starting to hit us,” she said. “Stay at home much more than you normally would,” and reminded Scots she was strongly advising them to limit their socialising to three households before and after Christmas.
On Friday, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that a Cobra meeting with the devolved nations would go ahead over the weekend to discuss the response to Omicron.
Angela Rayner says public trust has taken ‘a very big dent’, calls actions by Simon Case ‘disappointing’.
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has reacted to the news of Simon Case stepping down as head of probe into Downing Street parties, calling his actions “disappointing”.
Ms Rayner told broadcasters on Friday that it is “incredibly hard to believe that no one in government knew that these parties were happening”.
She continued, saying “I do believe that the investigation that Sue Gray is going to be leading up, there’s the evidence there, they need to carry that investigation out very swiftly to restore the public trust and then hand over that evidence to the police because nobody’s above the law.”
“I wrote to him and obviously had asked for this investigation and the fact that he didn’t come right away and say ‘actually, I can’t do that investigation because of the implications of my actions’ I find disappointing.”
She added: “Senior civil servants in our government have a responsibility to the Crown and to the people, and that’s why Sue Gray has to restore that public trust by doing the right thing, not by Boris Johnson or this particular government, but by doing the right thing by the people of this country.”
Later, Ms Rayner said “This is now a question of whether or not this government can act in a way that restores public trust, and I think that’s took a very big dent, we saw that with the (North Shropshire) by-election results.“
And I do think now that Boris Johnson has completely undermined his position.”
Boosters needed for travel next summer, says Irish deputy PM
Ireland's deputy prime minister has said the EU's digital Covid certificates are to be reissued, likely in January.
Leo Varadkar said three doses would probably be needed for travel next spring and summer.
Cabinet secretary no longer investigating Christmas parties after gathering held in his own department
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has “recused himself” from leading an investigation into alleged parties held across Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions, Downing Street has confirmed, following reports gatherings were held in his own department.
A Downing Street spokesman said in a statement: “To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet Secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process.
“The work will be concluded by Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
“She will ascertain the facts and present her findings to the prime minister.”
Long queues persist for booster jabs
People desperate to be vaccinated ahead of Christmas have been facing queues of up to five hours as demand for the jab soars.
The Scottish government has put its vaccination campaign into overdrive as it battles with fast-spreading Omicron.
Mother-of-two Alex Demetri tried to get her second dose at Leith Community Treatment Centre in Edinburgh on Friday, but had to abandon her plan after being told she would have to wait more than four hours.
She told the PA news agency: “It just annoys me because it’s so against what the government is promoting, this whole idea of this massive drive to get everyone vaccinated, and it’s virtually impossible in a major city like Edinburgh to do that.”
Sunak meets business groups amid calls for Covid support
The chancellor has again met with business groups to discuss the support available amid the rising threat of Omicron.
Rishi Sunak met virtually with the Confederation of British Industry, the Federation of Small Businesses, and the British Chambers of Commerce on Friday afternoon, after he returned from a trip to California.
A Treasury spokesperson said: “The chancellor spoke to business and industry leaders this afternoon.
“We recognise how important the festive period is for so many businesses and the government will continue to engage constructively on how it can best provide ongoing support to the businesses and sectors affected.”
The groups raised concerns about the impact of cancellations and the importance of clear messaging from the government.
Ireland toughest Covid rules over festive period
Ireland is enacting tougher Covid rules to tackle a surge in Omicron cases.
The following Covid restrictions will be introduced from this Sunday until 30 January:
All restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways and delivery services, must close at 8pm.
There should be no indoor events after 8pm.
For indoor events scheduled earlier in the day, attendance should be limited to 50 per cent of venue capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.
Attendance at all outdoor events should be limited to 50 per cent of venue capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is lower.
Wedding receptions can take place after 8pm but with a capacity limit of 100 guests.
Restricted movement advice for all close contacts will be enhanced. Those who have received a booster at least one week ago will have to restrict movement for five days and take three antigen tests.
Those who have not yet received a booster must restrict their movement for 10 days. The HSE will consider the best testing regime for people in this category.
All people arriving in the country from overseas will be required to have an antigen or PCR test in line with their vaccination or recovery status.
All travellers arriving in Ireland should now be advised to conduct antigen testing on a daily basis for a period of five consecutive days commencing on the day of arrival.
Omicron is now ‘predominant variant’ among new Covid-19 cases in England
Omicron is now the predominant variant among new Covid-19 cases.
However, there are still considerable differences in the estimated levels of omicron for different regions.
Around 54.2 per cent of a sample of new coronavirus cases in England with specimen dates for 14 and 15 December were found to have S gene target failure (SGTF), which is a method for detecting the likely presence of omicron.
The figures, which have been published by the UK Health Security Agency, also show that 80.8 per cent of a sample of detectable cases in London on 14 and 15 December were classed as SGTF, along with 62 per cent in eastern England and 55.9 per cent in south-east England.
North-west England (52.6 per cent) and the East Midlands (51.0 per cent) are also now above 50%.
Levels were lower in other regions, with south-west England on 48.2 per cent, Yorkshire and Humber on 46.0 per cent and the West Midlands 45.7 per cent.
North-east England had the lowest estimate, at 26.5 per cent.
Northern Ireland’s First Minister and Deputy First Minister press Boris Johnson on extra financial support
Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have spoken to the Prime Minister, highlighting the financial pressure to the local economy triggered by omicron.
Public health officials have warned that, in a worst-case scenario, Northern Ireland could record around 11,000 cases of Covid-19 per day by mid-January if further restrictions are not implemented.
Stormont ministers will meet next Wednesday to discuss possible further restrictions.
Mr Givan said: “I’ve been able to speak with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and give him an update in respect of what’s happening in Northern Ireland around Covid.”During the discussion, there were a number of issues that were raised about having greater co-operation and working together.
“So it’s likely another meeting of Cobra will be called over the weekend and there we can share important information around the prevalence of the virus across the United Kingdom, the potential pressures that could come on our health service, and that will all assist us here in Northern Ireland in the considerations that we need to make as an Executive.
“I also pressed the need for greater support from the Treasury because it is vital that those businesses that have already been impacted by the decisions that people have taken to reduce their own social contacts are given support, and that’s an issue that we’ll continue to make representation on to the Government.”
Speaking to the media, Ms O’Neill said the Executive’s health and scientific advisrers were “working round the clock” to understand the impact of omicron.
A further three patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.
Another 1,887 confirmed cases were announced by the Department of Health on Friday. There are more than 312 Covid-positive patients in hospital.
Care homes ‘most not impose blanket visiting restrictions over Christmas’
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said it is important for residents and their loved ones to spend time together over Christmas.
It said it had received reports that some care homes have been issuing a “general policy” relating to visiting, and has acted on 54 concerns about potential blanket bans.
The care regulator said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide support to care homes on implementing Government guidance.
The Relatives & Residents Association, which supports people in care and their families, said it is “astonishing and simply unacceptable that the regulator has not taken a proactive role”.
Kate Terroni, CQC chief inspector of adult social care, said: “The pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on many people and we know it has been particularly difficult for those who are living in care homes and their families and loved ones.
“It is important that people are able to spend time with their loved ones over the festive season, including Christmas Day and New Year.”
One in 20 omicron cases in England ‘linked with previous Covid-19 infection’
New analysis shows one in 20 new cases of omicron identified in England have been linked with a previous infection of Covid-19, PA reports.
305 (5.9%) out of 5,153 people with confirmed or probable cases of omicron recorded between 1 November and 1 December were connected to a previous confirmed infection.
They were also at least 90 days from previously testing positive. The findings from the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) suggest omicron is causing “an increase in overall reinfection rates, alongside an increase in first infections”.
The ages of the cases linked with a previous infection ranged from six to 68 years old, while there were four people for whom Omicron was their third episode of infection.
The chief executive of the HSA, Jenny Harries, said: “Our data shows that LFD tests are similarly able to detect Covid-19 in individuals who have been exposed to Omicron as in those exposed to previous variants. This is very encouraging.
“As we all work to limit the high levels of transmission of this variant over the Christmas period, we are urging people to test regularly, particularly before attending social gatherings.
“As always, the booster vaccine remains the best protection against infection. Please come forward to receive your booster as soon as possible.”
