Covid omicron news - live: US cases and deaths soar as experts say boosters offer key protection

Follow the latest live updates as UK predicts omicron will be dominant variant by next week

Namita Singh
Saturday 11 December 2021 06:44
People wait in line to get tested for Covid-19 at a testing facility in Times Square on 9 December 2021 in New York City

People wait in line to get tested for Covid-19 at a testing facility in Times Square on 9 December 2021 in New York City

(Getty Images)

CDC data suggest that a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine helps in providing protection against the omicron variant, the agency’s director Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing on Friday.

Meanwhile, a study by the UK Health Security Agency found two coronavirus vaccine doses to be less effective against omicron compared to the delta variant — but that booster jabs remain up to 75 per cent effective against symptomatic infection, even with omicron.

The health agency expects protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death to be significantly higher, as it predicted the new variant will be dominant in the country by next week and that omicron infections will reach one million by the end of December.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said: “These early estimates should be treated with caution but they indicate that a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the omicron variant compared to delta strain.

“The data suggest this risk is significantly reduced following a booster vaccine, so I urge everyone to take up their booster when eligible.”

And on Saturday afternoon, Taiwan confirmed its first case of omicron, in a traveller from Eswatini who had already been placed in routine quarantine.

Taiwan confirms first omicron case

Taiwan has recorded its first case of the highly infectious omicron variant of Covid, its government confirmed today.

The case was detected in a traveller from Eswatini, who like all new arrivals into Taiwan had already been placed in quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said.

The traveller was asymptomatic. Ten other people seated in front of and behind the traveller on the incoming flight had been under home quarantine and had all tested negative, the centre said.

Adam Withnall11 December 2021 06:43
Mumbai bans large gathering amid omicron fears

India’s financial capital, Mumbai has ordered a two day ban on large gatherings, after the city reported three new omicron cases, taking the total tally in the country to 32.

The restrictions prohibit rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles for the next two days and will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday.

Maharashtra, the state housing Mumbai, reported seven new cases of the omicron variant on Friday, including a child aged three-and-a-half, said the state’s health department.

A passenger gets his temperature checked during a Covid-19 coronavirus screening after arriving at a railway platform on a long distance train, in Mumbai on 30 November 2021

(AFP via Getty Images)
Namita Singh11 December 2021 05:11
Canada could see 12,000 daily cases by January

According to new modelling released by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the country could record over 10,000 cases a day before January if the infections from delta and omicron continue to rise.

The agency said that Canada is observing “a gradual but steady increase” in infections and it fears the cases could jump to 12,000 a day in January if “omicron successfully establishes” itself.

The resurgence in the caseload could be a result of omicron’s “greater transmissibility” and the potential for “reduced protection from prior infection/vaccination”, said PHAC.

A child, age 8, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children in Montreal, Quebec on 24 November 2021

(AFP via Getty Images)
Namita Singh11 December 2021 04:51
Vaccines provide 'much lower' protection against omicron and booster needed, says UKHSA

An analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against symptomatic infection with omicron compared to the delta variant.

The health officials have, however, found that a booster dose “significantly reduced” the risk of symptomatic infection with the new variant as they urged eligible individuals to get their third jab.

The preliminary data, which looked at 581 people with confirmed omicron, suggested effectiveness seemed to “increase considerably” in the early period after a booster dose, giving around 70 to 75 per cent protection against symptomatic infection.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said while their early data should be treated with caution, it indicates that “a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the omicron variant compared to delta strain”.

She added: “The data suggest this risk is significantly reduced following a booster vaccine, so I urge everyone to take up their booster when eligible.”

Shoppers, some wearing face coverings to combat the spread of the coronavirus walk along Oxford Street in central London on 10 December 2021

(AFP via Getty Images)
Namita Singh11 December 2021 04:29
Booster dose provides good protection against omicron variant: CDC

Initial data analysis by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that Covid-19 vaccine booster doses are effective against the new and highly infectious omicron variant, said the agency’s director Rochelle Walensky during a White House briefing on Friday.

Meanwhile, the weekly average coronavirus cases and deaths in the country was up by 37.3 per cent compared with the previous week’s moving average of 86,315 infections. The average number of deaths also climbed by 28 per cent, said Ms Walensky.

Namita Singh11 December 2021 04:05
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the latest developments on the Covid-19 pandemic and the new omicron variant for Saturday 11 December.

Namita Singh11 December 2021 03:55

