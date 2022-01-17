New Covid self-isolation rules come into force in England

The NHS is rolling out Covid boosters to clinically at-risk 12 to 15-year-olds (PA Wire)

People self-isolating with Covid-19 in England will have the option to reduce their isolation period after 5 full days if they test negative on both day 5 and day 6 and do not have a temperature, according to the new government guidelines coming in force from Monday.

If anyone still tests positive on day 5 on rapid lateral flow tests, they must continue to stay in isolation until they have had 2 consecutive negative tests taken on separate days.

The decision was taken to “support essential public services and keep supply chains running over the winter”.

Meanwhile, more than 70,000 new Covid cases have been reported in the UK with 88 further deaths on Sunday. The data does not include Scotland’s figures due to a technical fault.

As the US sees a weekly average of 800,000 cases, surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy warned that “the next few weeks will be tough” and that the present Omicron-fuelled wave of coronavirus has yet to peak.