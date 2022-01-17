New Covid self-isolation rules come into force in England

Covid news - live: England’s new isolation rules come in as US expert says Omicron still to peak
Follow latest updates
People self-isolating with Covid-19 in England will have the option to reduce their isolation period after 5 full days if they test negative on both day 5 and day 6 and do not have a temperature, according to the new government guidelines coming in force from Monday.
If anyone still tests positive on day 5 on rapid lateral flow tests, they must continue to stay in isolation until they have had 2 consecutive negative tests taken on separate days.
The decision was taken to “support essential public services and keep supply chains running over the winter”.
Meanwhile, more than 70,000 new Covid cases have been reported in the UK with 88 further deaths on Sunday. The data does not include Scotland’s figures due to a technical fault.
As the US sees a weekly average of 800,000 cases, surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy warned that “the next few weeks will be tough” and that the present Omicron-fuelled wave of coronavirus has yet to peak.
Professor suspended after calling students ‘vectors of disease’
A professor at a university in Michigan is on paid suspension after he referred to his students as “vectors of disease” and wore an astronaut helmet, in a strange video posted to YouTube requesting his students not come to class.
The professor, Barry Mehler, teaches at Ferris State University in Big Rapids. The school of just under 15,000 students is one of a number of holdout campuses that have refused to institute vaccination mandates for students returning to campus for spring 2022 amid the surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 around the country.
In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Mr Mehler wore an astronaut-style helmet and declared that the universe was worried about the collapse of society on Earth resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
John Bowden has more:
College professor suspended after calling students ‘vectors of disease’
Barry Mehler teaches at Ferris State University - one of a number of holdout campuses that have refused to institute vaccination mandates for students
India’s Gennova working on Omicron-specific vaccine
India’s Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is working on an Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine that could be ready in a month or two, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The source, who did not want to be named as the information was private, said the product might need a small trial in India before it could be rolled out as a booster or standalone vaccine.
The source said Gennova on Friday separately submitted to India’s drug regulator phase 2 trial data for its original mRNA vaccine candidate. The government said last year that the product was found to be “safe, tolerable, and immunogenic” in the participants of an initial study.
If given emergency-use approval, this would be India’s first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine like the ones developed by Pfizer and Moderna.
The company has not made any official announcement yet. However, it isn’t the first time a company is making effort to create a jab just for Omicron. Last week, Pfizer Inc said they are working on a redesigned vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron coronavirus variant and could be ready to launch by March.
New Zealand begins vaccinating children aged 5-11
New Zealand has rolled out its pediatric vaccination drive from Monday allowing parents and caregivers to book an appointment for children aged between 5 to 11 or take them to a walk-in centre to get jabbed.
The country has received 120,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine which will be used in 500 centres to start the drive, as the government expects numbers to grow soon.
The vaccine used for children has a lower dose and smaller volume than the adult vaccine and is administered using a smaller needle, the government said in a statement.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming families along to our vaccination centres, and will have activities available to help make children feel more comfortable and keep them busy, like word finders, colouring in, stickers and certificates,” Auckland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme clinical director Dr Anthony Jordan said.
“All our staff have been specially trained in childhood immunisations and are ready to answer any questions from parents or kids.”
Scotland: Covid restrictions on outdoor events and matches lifted
Coronavirus restrictions on the number of spectators allowed at outdoor events in Scotland have been lifted from Monday, meaning football and rugby matches can go ahead with fans in the stands.
In response to the Omicron wave, rules were put in place from Boxing Day to limit the number of people who can attend outdoor events to a maximum of 500.
This comes after Nicola Sturgeon last week announced these rules would be eased amid early signs the country had “turned a corner”.
Covid restrictions on outdoor events and matches lifted
Changes announced by the First Minister last week come into effect on Monday.
Chinese cities on high alert ahead of Lunar New Year
Chinese cities are on high alert for Covid as the Lunar New Year holiday travel season started on Monday, with more cases of the Omicron variant detected in the country.
Cities such as Luoyang in central China and Jieyang in the south said on Sunday that travellers need to report their trips to communities, employers or hotels at least three days ahead of arrival.
The southwestern city of Yulin said on Saturday that those who want to enter should fill in a digital form including their health credentials and trip details one day in advance.
Over the weekend, the capital Beijing and the southern technology hub each detected one domestically transmitted Omicron case.
So far, at least five provinces and municipalities reported local Omicron infections, while 14 provincial areas found the variant among travellers arriving from overseas.
US surgeon general warns Omicron still to peak
Omicron wave in the US is yet to peak and“the next few weeks will be tough”, the surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy has warned.
“The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace,” Dr Murthy said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.
“The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country. We shouldn’t expect a national peak in the coming days,” he added.
His comments come as the US sees a 7 day average of 800,000 cases.
New Covid self-isolation rules come into force in England
People who have tested positive for Covid in England can now leave self-isolation after five days following two negative lateral flow tests (LFTs).
The changes to self-isolation rules are part of government plans to try and reduce staffing pressures amid the Omicron wave.
Under the new rules, people can leave isolation at the start of the sixth day after two negative LFT results - one on day five and the other on day six.
Read more:
New Covid self-isolation rules come into force in England
Isolation period has been cut as government hopes to reduce staffing pressures
Good Morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for rolling updates and statistics.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies