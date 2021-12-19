People bury a body of a victim who died due to the coronavirus disease, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, 18 April (REUTERS)

India will be definitely hit by a third wave of coronavirus once the heavily mutated Omicron variant would become a dominant variant, replacing the Delta and it would likely arrive early next year and peak in February, India’s National Covid-19 Supermodel Committee has predicted.

"Third wave is likely to arrive early next year in India. It should be milder than the second wave due to a large-scale immunity present in the country now. There will definitely be a third wave. Right now, we are at around 7,500 cases per day which is sure to go up once Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant," M Vidyasagar, chief of the panel, told ANI.

India has so far detected 126 cases of Omicron variant with the highest number of cases being reported from Maharashtra at 43 and Delhi at 22.

The World Health Organisation said on Saturday that the Omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries and its cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission.

Meanwhile, the UK reported a slight decrease in case count from Friday, recording 90,418 new Covid-19 cases, and 125 deaths after the record-breaking rise of 93,045 cases.

An additional 10,059 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported across the UK on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 24,968.