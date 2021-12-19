Covid Omicron news – live: Third wave may hit India early 2022, peak in Feb as WHO says cases rapidly doubling
Latest coronavirus updates as they happen
India will be definitely hit by a third wave of coronavirus once the heavily mutated Omicron variant would become a dominant variant, replacing the Delta and it would likely arrive early next year and peak in February, India’s National Covid-19 Supermodel Committee has predicted.
"Third wave is likely to arrive early next year in India. It should be milder than the second wave due to a large-scale immunity present in the country now. There will definitely be a third wave. Right now, we are at around 7,500 cases per day which is sure to go up once Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant," M Vidyasagar, chief of the panel, told ANI.
India has so far detected 126 cases of Omicron variant with the highest number of cases being reported from Maharashtra at 43 and Delhi at 22.
The World Health Organisation said on Saturday that the Omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries and its cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission.
Meanwhile, the UK reported a slight decrease in case count from Friday, recording 90,418 new Covid-19 cases, and 125 deaths after the record-breaking rise of 93,045 cases.
An additional 10,059 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported across the UK on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 24,968.
India may see Omicron-driven third wave early next year: experts
A national Covid Supermodel Committee has predicted that India might see a third wave of coronavirus early next year and it will peak in February, once the Omicron variant will outpace the Delta variant.
“Third wave is likely to arrive early next year in India. It should be milder than the second wave due to a large-scale immunity present in the country now. There will definitely be a third wave. Right now, we are at around 7,500 cases per day which is sure to go up once Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant,” M Vidyasagar, the panel head told ANI.
However, he said that the third wave would not be as lethal as what India witnessed during second wave of coronavirus when hospitals ran out of beds, oxygen and medical supplies.
“So the third wave will not see as many as daily cases as the second wave. We have also built up our capacity based on that experience, so we should be able to cope without difficulty,” he added.
Good morning! Welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, 19 December.
Indoor mixing biggest risk factor for spread of Omicron, experts warn
Indoor mixing is the “biggest risk factor” for the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts have warned, as documents revealed advisers cautioned that large gatherings risked creating “multiple spreading events”.
Documents released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on Saturday revealed the advice which had been given to ministers by the body.
And at a meeting Thursday, the experts said that stricter measures may be needed for Omicron, because of its transmissibility.
Geraldine Scott reports:
Indoor mixing biggest risk factor for spread of Omicron, experts warn
Experts said that stricter measures may be needed for Omicron, because of its transmissibility.
Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference
In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?
The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.
With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the Covid ZOE app, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the “majority of symptoms” of the Omicron variant are like a common cold, including headaches, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue and sneezing.
More from Joanna Whitehead here:
Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference
Have I got a cold or Covid?
Circuit-breaker lockdown: What would it look like and how long would it last?
The BBC reported experts had recommended moving to restrictions seen in steps one and two of easing lockdown restrictions earlier this year. This would mean banning indoor mixing and indoor hospitality.
It has reportedly been proposed that the lockdown would last for two weeks and would start after Christmas. Potentially, this means that the UK could go into a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown starting between 27 and 30 December.
In leaked minutes seen by the BBC, Sage experts also warned against delaying further interventions until 2022.
The Times reported that draft regulations were being prepared which could ban meeting others indoors with the exception of work purposes, and that pubs and restaurants would be limited to outdoor service only, for two weeks after Christmas.
More here:
Circuit-breaker lockdown: What would it look like and how long would it last?
Experts have warned the Government that more measures are needed to avoid an increase in hospitalisations
Joe Biden to give speech on Omicron as US braces for holiday surge
President Joe Biden will detail the administration’s response to the Omicron variant in a speech on Tuesday as Americans prepare for winter holidays amid a spike in Covid-19 infections and urgent pleas from health officials to get vaccinated.
The speech will outline how the federal government “will respond to this challenge” and will issue a “stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated,” according to a White House official, first reported by NBC News.
More here:
Joe Biden to give speech on Omicron as US braces for holiday surge
President Joe Biden will detail the administration’s response to the Omicron variant in a speech on Tuesday as Americans prepare for winter holidays amid a spike in Covid-19 infections and urgent pleas from health officials to get vaccinated.
Sadiq Khan declares major incident in London over ‘huge surge’ of Omicron cases
The mayor of London has declared a major incident over the “hugely concerning” surge in Covid cases and rising hospitalisations in the capital.
Sadiq Khan said that in the last 24 hour period London had seen the largest recorded number of new cases since the pandemic began, with 26,418 infections.
Over the past seven days there have been 65,525 new confirmed cases while the mayor’s office said the number of Covid patients in hospitals had increased by 29 per cent.
More here:
Sadiq Khan declares major incident in London over ‘huge surge’ of Omicron cases
‘Surge in cases of the Omicron variant across our capital is hugely concerning,’ London mayor says
How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?
The latest analysis by the UK government’s Health Security Agency indicates that two Covid jabs do not offer strong protection against symptomatic infection the new variant, with the current suite of vaccines less effective than they were against Delta.
However, those who have received a booster jab remain up to 70 per cent protected, the agency found, underlining the importance of getting a third shot as soon as possible.
Earlier results from studies conducted by the German Centre for Infection Research likewise found that there were significant reductions in antibody potency for the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines against Omicron.
Eleanor Sly reports:
What we know about how Omicron responds to vaccines
Booster jabs provide up to 70% omicron protection, study finds
Aston Villa vs Burnley postponed two hours before kick-off after Covid-19 outbreak
Aston Villa vs Burnley was postponed barely two hours before kick-off due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among the home squad.
The Premier League match was scheduled to kick-off at 3pm GMT on Saturday at Villa Park. However, Villa recorded fresh positive cases of the coronavirus overnight leaving them so short of available players that the league’s board accepted the club’s request to call off the match, with official news going out at 12.40pm, just two hours and 20 minutes before the game was due to start.
More from Lawrence Ostlere:
Aston Villa vs Burnley postponed two hours before kick-off after Covid-19 outbreak
The league has arranged for a managers’ meeting on Monday to discuss how to proceed after a sixth top-flight game was called off this weekend
Omicron takes toll on retailers on last weekend before Christmas
Concerns over the soaring rates of Covid-19 driven by the spread of the Omicron variant are keeping many shoppers away from central London on what is usually the busiest weekend of pre-Christmas trading.
Oxford Street, the capital’s flagship shopping destination, was noticeably quieter on Saturday than during the bustling festive period in pre-pandemic times.
While online sales are booming and retail parks that can be reached by car have been busy, city centres have seen a marked drop in footfall, according to trade groups including the British Retail Consortium.
More from Sophie Wingate here:
Omicron takes toll on retailers on last weekend before Christmas
Oxford Street was quieter than usual on Saturday, with industry chiefs calling for more support
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies