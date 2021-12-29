Nicola sturgeon announcement live: Covid update for Scotland as Boris Johnson gives intensive care warning
Government insists Britons should ‘remain cautious’ in coming days: follow live updates below
Boris Johnson has issued a further plea to the 2.4 million people who have not had their third jab to do so as the Omicron variant continues to spread exponentially.
UK pharmacies have warned that they are running low on lateral flow tests with customers asking for them “every five minutes”.
The chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, Leyla Hannbeck, said that supply of the tests was “patchy and inconsistent”, warning the scale of the problem was huge.
People are also struggling to find PCR tests for Covid, with the government website showing stocks running low across the country.
Health experts have called for the self-isolation period to be cut again, from seven days to to five, amid increasing staff shortages in the NHS.
Chief executives in the health service say staff isolating will be a bigger pressure on the NHS than people needing treatment for coronavirus.
Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon gives a Covid update for Scotland
First minister Nicola Sturgeon is giving an update to the Scottish parliament on the country’s Covid restrictions at 2pm.
Watch live here on Independent TV:
Scots free to travel to the UK for New Year, says UK government minister
UK government minister Chloe Smith has said that Scots are free to move around the country over the New Year.
When asked if Scots could avoid their restrictions and travel to England to celebrate New Year, Chloe Smith told the BBC: “I think perhaps I should just add the obvious constitutional point here, which is that we are one country and people are more than free to move around inside our country under the general law, obviously.
“But also at this time in terms of any Covid restrictions, as I understand it, there are, of course, slightly different points of guidance and regulation operating in the different parts of the UK.”
She added: “Given the general point that i think people could hear from all of the administrations in the UK is that it’s time to be cautious, the best thing to do is to get boosted and to make use of lateral flow testing so that you can keep yourself healthier.”
Hurry up and decide on isolation changes, says Douglas Ross MP
Scottish Conservative MP, Douglas Ross, has urged the first minister to hurry up and decide about reducing self-isolation requirements to seven days.
England has already changed the isolation rules and allowed people to stop isolating after seven days if they have a negative lateral flow test.
Scotland has yet to bring in this change and Douglas Ross MP said the delay was damaging businesses.
Ms Sturgeon said it was important not to get carried away by the initial positive data. She said that the decision on isolation is important to get right because if they release people if they are still infectious, they could accelerate the growth of the virus .
‘Don’t delay’ getting your booster jabs, Sturgeon says
Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to get their booster jabs as soon as possible, saying it was crucial to get Scotland “back to normality”.
She said that people with booster appointments in January should change them and book an appointment this week instead.
“Please please don’t delay,” she said. “Every single booster jab administered now is a step on the road back to normality.”
“Do it this week”.
Scotland considering changes to Covid isolation requirements, Sturgeon says
First minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that the Scottish government will consider the Covid isolation requirements amid an increasing number of people off work.
She said: “We must make sure that the requirements of isolation are proportionate”.
Ms Sturgeon said that “we are considering the current trends in infection” and would update the Scottish parliament with any changes from January 5.
She also said that essential workers will be prioritised for speedy PCR testing.
Sturgeon: Avoid social contact over New Year and first week of January in Scotland
Over New Year and the first week of January the first minister has asked people to reduce their social contacts.
“We must try to avoid the sheer volume of cases overwhelming us”, Ms Sturgeon said.
She also asked people to take a lateral flow tests before meeting up with anyone from another household.
“Please do stick with it for now”, she added.
Hospitality restrictions will remain in place till mid January.
No immediate changes to restrictions in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon has said that there will be no immediate changes to the coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.
Omicron accounts for 80 percent of cases in Scotland, Sturgeon says
The Omicron variant now accounts for 80 percent of Scottish infections, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Speaking during a Covid-19 update, Ms Sturgeon said that 15,849 positive cases were reported in Scotland yesterday.
28.9 percent of all tests carried out were positive, Sturgeon said.
679 people are currently in hospital with Covid.
Studies have suggested that the risk of hospitalisation from Omicron is less severe than other variants, Ms Sturgeon said.
Spain rules out new Omicron restrictions
Spain’s prime minister has ruled out introducing any immediate national restrictions to respond to the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Prime minister Pedro Sanchez said that data showed that even though Omicron was more infections, it generally caused milder symptoms. This would put less pressure on the country’s hospitals compared to previous strains, he said.
“It’s clear that we are in a radically different situation,” Mr Sanchez said.
“We are better and more prepared to confront the Omicron variant”.
The Spanish prime minister also cited the country’s high vaccination rate of more than 80 percent.
The country is now considering whether to slash their self-isolation period from ten to five days, as the United States and Greece have done.
Spain had 100,000 new infections on Tuesday.
India clears two new Covid vaccines and one pill for use
India has given the go-ahead to two new coronavirus vaccines, Corbevax and Covovax, as well as the pill molnupiravir.
Molnupiravir is an antiviral drug which can be used to treat Covid patients at home. Indian drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, approved the drug for restricted emergency use on Tuesday.
It can be used by adult Covid patients who have blood oxygen levels of 93 percent and have a high-risk progression of the infection. The UK has already authorised use of the drug for mild to moderate patients.
The Indian minister for health announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday, saying “Congratulations India”.
