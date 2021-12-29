Liveupdated1640789002

Nicola sturgeon announcement live: Covid update for Scotland as Boris Johnson gives intensive care warning

Government insists Britons should ‘remain cautious’ in coming days: follow live updates below

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Sam Hancock,Emily Atkinson,Holly Bancroft
Wednesday 29 December 2021 14:43
Comments
Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon gives Covid update for Scotland

Boris Johnson has issued a further plea to the 2.4 million people who have not had their third jab to do so as the Omicron variant continues to spread exponentially.

UK pharmacies have warned that they are running low on lateral flow tests with customers asking for them “every five minutes”.

The chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, Leyla Hannbeck, said that supply of the tests was “patchy and inconsistent”, warning the scale of the problem was huge.

People are also struggling to find PCR tests for Covid, with the government website showing stocks running low across the country.

Health experts have called for the self-isolation period to be cut again, from seven days to to five, amid increasing staff shortages in the NHS.

Chief executives in the health service say staff isolating will be a bigger pressure on the NHS than people needing treatment for coronavirus.

Recommended

1640786249

Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon gives a Covid update for Scotland

First minister Nicola Sturgeon is giving an update to the Scottish parliament on the country’s Covid restrictions at 2pm.

Watch live here on Independent TV:

Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon gives Covid update for Scotland

Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon gives Covid update for Scotland

Holly Bancroft29 December 2021 13:57
1640788992

Scots free to travel to the UK for New Year, says UK government minister

UK government minister Chloe Smith has said that Scots are free to move around the country over the New Year.

When asked if Scots could avoid their restrictions and travel to England to celebrate New Year, Chloe Smith told the BBC: “I think perhaps I should just add the obvious constitutional point here, which is that we are one country and people are more than free to move around inside our country under the general law, obviously.

“But also at this time in terms of any Covid restrictions, as I understand it, there are, of course, slightly different points of guidance and regulation operating in the different parts of the UK.”

She added: “Given the general point that i think people could hear from all of the administrations in the UK is that it’s time to be cautious, the best thing to do is to get boosted and to make use of lateral flow testing so that you can keep yourself healthier.”

Holly Bancroft29 December 2021 14:43
1640788337

Hurry up and decide on isolation changes, says Douglas Ross MP

Scottish Conservative MP, Douglas Ross, has urged the first minister to hurry up and decide about reducing self-isolation requirements to seven days.

England has already changed the isolation rules and allowed people to stop isolating after seven days if they have a negative lateral flow test.

Scotland has yet to bring in this change and Douglas Ross MP said the delay was damaging businesses.

Ms Sturgeon said it was important not to get carried away by the initial positive data. She said that the decision on isolation is important to get right because if they release people if they are still infectious, they could accelerate the growth of the virus .

Holly Bancroft29 December 2021 14:32
1640787768

‘Don’t delay’ getting your booster jabs, Sturgeon says

Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to get their booster jabs as soon as possible, saying it was crucial to get Scotland “back to normality”.

She said that people with booster appointments in January should change them and book an appointment this week instead.

“Please please don’t delay,” she said. “Every single booster jab administered now is a step on the road back to normality.”

“Do it this week”.

Holly Bancroft29 December 2021 14:22
1640787534

Scotland considering changes to Covid isolation requirements, Sturgeon says

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that the Scottish government will consider the Covid isolation requirements amid an increasing number of people off work.

She said: “We must make sure that the requirements of isolation are proportionate”.

Ms Sturgeon said that “we are considering the current trends in infection” and would update the Scottish parliament with any changes from January 5.

She also said that essential workers will be prioritised for speedy PCR testing.

Holly Bancroft29 December 2021 14:18
1640787085

Sturgeon: Avoid social contact over New Year and first week of January in Scotland

Over New Year and the first week of January the first minister has asked people to reduce their social contacts.

“We must try to avoid the sheer volume of cases overwhelming us”, Ms Sturgeon said.

She also asked people to take a lateral flow tests before meeting up with anyone from another household.

“Please do stick with it for now”, she added.

Hospitality restrictions will remain in place till mid January.

Holly Bancroft29 December 2021 14:11
1640786859

No immediate changes to restrictions in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has said that there will be no immediate changes to the coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.

Holly Bancroft29 December 2021 14:07
1640786789

Omicron accounts for 80 percent of cases in Scotland, Sturgeon says

The Omicron variant now accounts for 80 percent of Scottish infections, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking during a Covid-19 update, Ms Sturgeon said that 15,849 positive cases were reported in Scotland yesterday.

28.9 percent of all tests carried out were positive, Sturgeon said.

679 people are currently in hospital with Covid.

Studies have suggested that the risk of hospitalisation from Omicron is less severe than other variants, Ms Sturgeon said.

Holly Bancroft29 December 2021 14:06
1640785617

Spain rules out new Omicron restrictions

Spain’s prime minister has ruled out introducing any immediate national restrictions to respond to the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Prime minister Pedro Sanchez said that data showed that even though Omicron was more infections, it generally caused milder symptoms. This would put less pressure on the country’s hospitals compared to previous strains, he said.

“It’s clear that we are in a radically different situation,” Mr Sanchez said.

“We are better and more prepared to confront the Omicron variant”.

The Spanish prime minister also cited the country’s high vaccination rate of more than 80 percent.

The country is now considering whether to slash their self-isolation period from ten to five days, as the United States and Greece have done.

Spain had 100,000 new infections on Tuesday.

Holly Bancroft29 December 2021 13:46
1640784448

India clears two new Covid vaccines and one pill for use

India has given the go-ahead to two new coronavirus vaccines, Corbevax and Covovax, as well as the pill molnupiravir.

Molnupiravir is an antiviral drug which can be used to treat Covid patients at home. Indian drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, approved the drug for restricted emergency use on Tuesday.

It can be used by adult Covid patients who have blood oxygen levels of 93 percent and have a high-risk progression of the infection. The UK has already authorised use of the drug for mild to moderate patients.

The Indian minister for health announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday, saying “Congratulations India”.

Holly Bancroft29 December 2021 13:27

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in