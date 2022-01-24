Covid news – live: 2m NHS sick days due to long-term effects of virus as WHO says Europe at pandemic ‘endgame’
NHS staff absences due to long Covid have hit nearly 2 million in England, new figures suggest.
The all-party parliamentary group on coronavirus said an estimated 1.82m days were taken off due to staff suffering with the long-term effects of the virus since the start of the pandemic.
The figures, which are based on Freedom of Information data from 70 NHS trusts in England, account for the period between March 2020 to September 2021, and the number to January 2022 is presumed to be higher still.
Meanwhile, the Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic towards an “endgame” in Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Europe director said on Sunday.
“It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame,” Hans Kluge told news agency AFP in an interview, adding that Omicron could infect 60 per cent of Europeans by March.
Passing ‘halfway mark’ with pandemic, says Dr David Nabarro
Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy for Covid-19, when asked whether the end of the pandemic is in sight for the countries in Europe, told Sky News: “The end is in sight, but how long is it going to take to get there?
“What sort of difficulties will we face on the way? Those are the questions that none of us can answer because this virus continues to give us challenges and surprises.”
He added: “It’s as though we’re just passing the halfway mark in a marathon and we can see that yes, there is an end and fast runners are getting through ahead of us.
“But we’ve still got a long, long way to trudge and it’s going to be tough.”
Covid still ‘full of surprises, very nasty and rather cunning’, says WHO expert
Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s special envoy for Covid-19, said the global health body does not believe Covid-19 should be treated “like flu”.
He told Sky News: “I keep wondering what the people who make these amazing predictions know that I and my colleagues in the World Health Organisation don’t know.
“You see, what people are seeing from around the world and reporting to the WHO is this is still a very, very dangerous virus, especially for people who have not been vaccinated and who’ve not been exposed to it before.
“It can also mutate and form variants and we’ve seen several but we know there are more not far away.
“So quite honestly, we are not saying that this should be considered to be like flu or indeed like anything else.
“It’s a new virus, and we must go on treating it as though it is full of surprises, very nasty and rather cunning.”
‘It’s not an exact science’: In defence of the Covid-19 modellers
Ask a meteorologist what the weather will be like in two weeks and they’ll simply shrug their shoulders and say it’s impossible to know, writes Samuel Lovett.
But as the date in question draws closer, bringing with it clearer and more reliable information, those margins narrow, allowing the experts to say with more confidence whether it will rain, snow or shine in the days to come.
Professor Mike Tildesley, one of the government’s many scientific advisers, uses the analogy to describe the complexities of modelling Covid-19.
Modelling the waves of a pandemic can be a tricky and uncertain business. So what makes it so challenging? And why has there been so much recent criticism? Samuel Lovett speaks to the experts themselves
Hong Kong orders some civil servants to work from home as cases reach 18 month-high
Hong Kong will cut the number of civil servants working from offices starting Tuesday as Covid cases rise to an 18 month high, ahead of the busy Lunae Year holiday.
Some employees would “work from home as much as possible,” the government said in a statement on Monday, adding that individual departments might temporarily cut back on some public services as a result.
On Sunday, Hong Kong reported 140 cases as a weekend surge in infections linked to a congested public housing estate sent authorities in the Asian financial hub scrambling to rein in the virus.
Ahead of next week’s Lunar New Year holiday, Hong Kong has locked down thousands of people in the Kwai Chung estate for five days. About 35,000 face some curbs and must have daily tests, leader Carrie Lam said over the weekend after a visit.
The situation is testing Hong Kong’s “zero-Covid“ strategy to eliminate the disease, with schools and gyms already shut, restaurants closing at 6pm and many major air links severed or disrupted.
Last week authorities stirred outrage with an order to cull more than 2,000 hamsters in dozens of pet shops, after tracing an outbreak to a worker in a shop where 11 hamsters tested positive.
Israel says its fourth Covid vaccine shot made senior citizens three time more resistant to serious illness
The fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel’s health ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry also said the fourth dose, or second booster, made people over 60 twice as resistant to infection than those in the age group who received three shots of the vaccine.
A preliminary study published by Israel’s Sheba medical centre last Monday found that the fourth shot increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third but “probably” not to the point that it could completely fend off the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to people over 60 earlier this month as Omicron swept the country.
Europe could be headed for Covid pandemic ‘endgame’, says WHO
The Omicron variant may have moved Europe to a “kind of pandemic endgame”, according to the World Health Organisation’s Europe director Hans Kluge. However, he warned that it is still too early to consider an end.
“It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame,” Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview on Sunday,
He added that Omicron could infect 60 per cent of Europeans by March and as the current wave subsides “there will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lowering seasonality”.
“We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back,” Mr Kluge said.
However, he also suggested caution saying other variants could still emerge.
“There is a lot of talk about endemic but endemic means...that it is possible to predict what’s going to happen. This virus has surprised (us) more than once so we have to be very careful,” Kluge said.
India reports over 300,000 cases for fifth day as Omicron becomes dominant variant in big cities
India has reported 3,06,064 new Covid cases on Monday, less than the numbers reported a day before, data released by the government showed.
However, the daily tally has crossed the 300,000 mark for the fifth straight day.
The total caseload of India, — the second worst-hit country after the US — now stands at 39.2 million.
The daily positivity rate — the share of coronavirus tests that return positive and considered a key marker of the pandemic’s status — is up from 17.78 per cent to 20.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.03 per cent.
439 people have died of Covid during the past 24-hour period, according to the latest figures. At least 60 per cent of the patients who died during the current wave of Covid pandemic were either partially or fully unvaccinated.
The Omicron variant is in the community transmission stage in the country and has become dominant in several metros where new cases have been spiking exponentially, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) the Centre’s research body, said in its latest bulletin.
Airline bosses call for end to Covid travel restrictions
The chief executives of the UK’s largest airlines have written to the Government to demand an end to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
In the letter, they ask that restriction-free travel is restored “at the very least” for those who are fully vaccinated.
They say that Omicron is in retreat and evidence shows that travel restrictions have a “limited effect” in preventing the spread of Covid-19.
The UK Government was already due to review travel requirements for England next week.
Luke O’Reilly has more:
Airline bosses call for end to Covid travel restrictions in letter to Government
In the letter, the CEOs call for restriction-free travel to be restored ‘at the very least’ to those who are fully vaccinated.
What is ‘Plan A’ ?
Boris Johnson said he plans on removing self-isolation rules for positive cases in the near future as he announced England would relax its “Plan B” set of measures.
He hailed a return to “Plan A” - but what is this? Holly Bancroft takes a look:
What is ‘plan A’, when is it returning and what Covid rules have changed?
Prime minister Boris Johnson hails return to ‘plan A’ in statement to MPs
