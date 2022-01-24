✕ Close Related video: Two years since the first Covid lockdown in Wuhan

NHS staff absences due to long Covid have hit nearly 2 million in England, new figures suggest.

The all-party parliamentary group on coronavirus said an estimated 1.82m days were taken off due to staff suffering with the long-term effects of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The figures, which are based on Freedom of Information data from 70 NHS trusts in England, account for the period between March 2020 to September 2021, and the number to January 2022 is presumed to be higher still.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic towards an “endgame” in Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Europe director said on Sunday.

“It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame,” Hans Kluge told news agency AFP in an interview, adding that Omicron could infect 60 per cent of Europeans by March.