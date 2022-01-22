✕ Close Welsh First Minister says UK Government has 'abandoned science' in new Covid rules

A sub-variant of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 has been formally designated as a “variant under investigation” by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Some 426 cases of the BA.2 lineage have now been identified in England – with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UKHSA said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.

Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of infections in the UK, BA.2 does not carry a unique mutation that was used as a proxy to first track and compare its early spread against Delta last month.

Meanwhile, pubs and restaurants in Wales will once again be able to operate outdoors without the rule of six or social distancing and all restrictions on sports events have been discarded as Covid case numbers continue to drop off.

“We have passed the peak and the situation has improved significantly,” said Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford, adding: “Sadly the pandemic is not over and coronavirus is still with us but we can look forward to the future with renewed hope and with better and brighter days ahead of us.”