Covid news - live: Hundreds of cases of new Omicron sub-variant found in England as hotspots revealed
A sub-variant of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 has been formally designated as a “variant under investigation” by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Some 426 cases of the BA.2 lineage have now been identified in England – with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UKHSA said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.
Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of infections in the UK, BA.2 does not carry a unique mutation that was used as a proxy to first track and compare its early spread against Delta last month.
Meanwhile, pubs and restaurants in Wales will once again be able to operate outdoors without the rule of six or social distancing and all restrictions on sports events have been discarded as Covid case numbers continue to drop off.
“We have passed the peak and the situation has improved significantly,” said Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford, adding: “Sadly the pandemic is not over and coronavirus is still with us but we can look forward to the future with renewed hope and with better and brighter days ahead of us.”
Women waiting longer for operations and appointments in pandemic, report finds
Women are being forced to wait longer for operations and healthcare appointments in the wake of the pandemic, according to a new report.
Research carried out by the Care Quality Commission, England’s regulator of health and social care, found 53 per cent of women experienced longer waiting times for appointments or healthcare procedures during the Covid crisis.
The report also found three in 10 women experienced appointment cancellations.
PM to spend weekend ‘calling wavering Tory MPs'
Boris Johnson is reportedly set to spend the weekend in his study at Chequers, his country retreat, calling up wavering MPs and trying to win them over following the Partygate scandal.
Fifty-four Tory MPs must submit letters to the chairman of the 1922 Committee to trigger a no-confidence vote, and insiders now believe it is a case of “when, not if” the threshold is passed, according to The Times.
There are reportedly fears inside Downing Street that Sue Gray’s report on lockdown parties could be more damning than first thought.
Mr Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield is said to have told colleagues: “We might all need to fall on our swords here.”
PM ‘reinstates Tory leadership team’ amid Partygate scandal
Boris Johnson has reportedly reinstated his Tory leadership team and set up a spreadsheet to keep tabs on MPs’ loyalties amid concerns he will face a no-confidence vote over the party scandal.
The prime minister is relying on the group who helped him triumph in the 2019 leadership contest and has started scrutinising every Conservative MP to determine if they are on side, undecided, or eager to kick him out, according to The Times.
Royal Mail told it must improve as impacts of pandemic subside
Royal Mail has been warned by its regulator it must improve its service as delivery delays left some receiving Christmas post in the middle of January.
Royal Mail has said delivery offices have been struggling due to staff absences related to the Omicron wave and “other local factors”.
In some offices a third of employees have been off sick during the Omicron wave, a Royal Mail spokesperson said.
Tory MP to inform police about alleged ‘bullying and intimidation’
Senior Tory MP William Wragg says he will inform police about “several” alleged examples of bullying and intimidation, in some cases involving public money.
He has accused No 10 of trying to ‘blackmail’ MPs seeking to remove Boris Johnson following the Partygate scandal.
He now says he will discuss the claims with the Met police.
“I stand by what I have said. No amount of gas-lighting will change that,” he told The Telegraph.
“The offer of Number 10 to investigate is kind but I shall leave it to the experts. I am meeting the police early next week.”
A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “We’re not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations.
“If there was any evidence to support it, it would of course be looked at.”
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “As with any such allegations, should a criminal offence be reported to the Met, it would be considered.”
Senior Tory MP to meet police over No 10 blackmail claims
The senior Tory MP who accused No 10 of trying to ‘blackmail’ MPs seeking to remove Boris Johnson is to meet police to discuss his allegations.
William Wragg said he will be meeting a Scotland Yard detective in the House of Commons early next week, raising the prospect police could open an investigation.
It came after Downing Street said it would not be mounting its own inquiry into the claims, despite calls to do so by both Conservative and opposition MPs.
'Momentous day’ for Ireland’s music scene
Ireland’s music and entertainment industry is celebrating a “momentous day” after the announcement most Covid restrictions will be lifted tomorrow.
The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI) said it had been 680 days of “adversity, being unable to work in any meaningful way, of financial hardship, and of major mental anguish and despair”.
“As we face this return to normality we are conscious that this will be another difficult journey for the months ahead,” it said.
“Our sector has been decimated and needs to be rebuilt. The pandemic has questioned our value and identity as professionals, and we must challenge that and improve the recognition and quality of our lives as professionals in this sector.
“We face tomorrow with some apprehension, maybe a sense of disbelief, but most of all with hope and optimism that the worst is behind us and brighter days are ahead.”
It said financial support will be needed to help the sector rebuild.
Ireland’s hospitality sector welcomes end of most Covid curbs
Ireland’s hospitality sector has welcomed the news that most Covid restrictions are to end from tomorrow.
The Restaurants Association of Ireland chief executive Adrian Cummins said businesses are “breathing a sigh of relief after two years of lockdowns and restricted trading and are excited to trade again”.
“Staff and customer safety will continue to be paramount for the sector,” he added.
Meanwhile the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said the removal of most restrictions has been “greeted with a huge amount of relief and expectation by publicans and their staff across the country”.
“It really is remarkable to see it all coming to an end,” said VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben.
He added: “The hospitality trade can’t return to rolling lockdowns so government must engage with the sector about meaningful solutions to keep us open.”
St Patrick’s Day parade will take place after two-year absence
A St Patrick’s Day parade will take place in Ireland in March after a two-year absence.
The annual celebration of Ireland’s patron saint moved online for the last two years as the country battled the coronavirus pandemic.
But following the announcement of the removal of most Covid restrictions in Ireland, Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin confirmed a physical parade will take place in 2022.
“I can confirm there will be a parade on St Patrick’s Day after two years of an absence, we will have a physical parade and actually the department is funding over two million euros in the events for that day and there will be strong online content as well,” she said.
“All of this is being worked on, we’ve been doing contingency plans behind the scenes but we’re delighted now that a physical parade will take place and we will announce the details on that shortly.”
Which Covid measures are still in place in Ireland?
Almost all Covid restrictions will be lifted in Ireland tomorrow, but a few measures are still in place.
Masks must still be warn in all locations where they are currently required.
People must still self-isolate after testing positive for the virus.
The Covid-19 pass for international travel will remain, due to the prevalence of Covid-19 in other countries.
Protective measures will also remain in place in primary and secondary schools.
This will be reviewed at the end of February, when all children aged five to 11 will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.
Nearly all Covid restrictions to be lifted in Ireland from tomorrow
Rules to be lifted from 6am tomorrow
