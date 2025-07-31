Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Turbulence forces Delta flight to land and sends 25 passengers to hospitals, airline says

Delta Air Lines says a flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was hit by serious turbulence, injuring passengers and forcing the flight to divert to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

The Associated Press
Thursday 31 July 2025 11:48 BST
Delta Turbulence
Delta Turbulence (AP)

A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was hit by serious turbulence, injuring passengers and forcing the flight to divert to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the airline said.

The flight landed around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. The airport fire department and paramedics met the flight and 25 passengers were taken to hospitals for evaluation and treatment, the airline said.

Serious injuries from in-flight turbulence are rare, but scientists say they may be becoming more common as climate change alters the jet stream.

A man was killed when a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence in May 2024, the first person to die from turbulence on a major airline in several decades.

