Childcare expert reveals how to talk to your child if they get poor A-level results

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voices Dispatches email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A child expert has shared how parents can best support their child after receiving “disappointing” A-level results

The Department of Education predict a drop in high grades expected to be opened by students tomorrow.

Former nanny and childcare consultant Laura Amies, 40, suggests the first thing parents of an A-level student should do is ask how they are feeling about their results - so not to influence their thoughts.

She said doing day-to-day activities - such as going to the supermarket or for a walk - can help to open up a conversation in a less pressurised manner.

The Department of Education claims the number of students receiving an A or A* grade will drop to pre-pandemic levels as exams return to normal.

Laura, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, said: “If it’s a positive result, it is important to praise the efforts that go into it - as opposed to just focusing on high marks.

“If it is not ideal, it is important to offer grounding perspectives and let them know about other options - such as resits and apprenticeships.

“What they need to know is that they are always loved no matter what the result is, and there will be plan B for them.”

Laura’s top tips for parents navigating results day - First of all, ask how your children feel. - Doing family activities, like grocery shopping or a walk can start an open communication easily. - Let them know that there is always Plan B. - Try to think back to how you were feeling about the result when you were taking the exam as a teenager. - Apprenticeships are a fabulous opportunity to get hands-on learning. - Be more realistic about career options. - Encourage them to get a weekend job.

Laura encourages parents to think as if they are in their childrens’ shoes and not have a sit-down, face-to-face conversations which may make things too formal and stressful.

She said: “If you are worried about your children’s grades, try to think back to how you were feeling when you received your own grades back in the day.

“And whether it is that important or can we still become happy and successful.

“To think that with all that pressure from your teachers and peers, what you really need from your home environment is support and love as well as plans for the future.”

Laura said when children are asked about their results, it is OK to say “we are happy with the result, thank you” and change the topic - if they don’t feel like sharing further details.

She suggested, when enquiring about others, asking about their feelings and their children’s feelings to show “you are asking out of support”.

She said, it is important to speak to staff in the educational setting first for advice and to see what they can do - as in some circumstances students are able to resit exams.

Laura said: “The next step will be more research into other possibilities.

“Apprenticeships are a fabulous option because it is hands-on learning, and it gives them something that they will always be able to fall back on.

“Research into your children’s natural qualities is also important because there is something that they naturally feel more confident about, good at and enjoy doing.”

Laura warns social media could be misleading when it comes to careers.

She said: “Gamers making pounds of pounds of money on YouTube are not the real world, unfortunately.

“To know that 99.99% of the population do have to set an alarm in the morning, get up and go to work is really important.

“Encouraging them to have a weekend job or a part-time job could really help them get into the working world to get qualifications, gain confidence, know more about responsibility and realise that efforts are rewarding.”