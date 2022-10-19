Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Macron's government decides to pass budget without vote

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government says it plans to use a special constitutional authority to force the bill for next year’s budget through the National Assembly without a vote

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 19 October 2022 18:21
France Macron Islam
France Macron Islam

French President Emmanuel Macron's government said Wednesday it would use a special constitutional power to force the bill for next year's budget through the National Assembly without a vote.

Opposition lawmakers could call a no-confidence vote to protest the move, which some have denounced as undemocratic.

The government's announcement was expected. Macron’s centrist alliance lost its parliamentary majority in June, making it much more difficult for his government to get laws passed the conventional way in the lower house of parliament.

Faced with multiple budget amendments from the opposition, government officials had warned they were ready to invoke the French Constitution's Article 49.3, which allows the prime minister to bypass parliament in some situations, including votes on budget bills.

If the prime minister is successful, the budget bill would go to the Senate.

Recommended

A no-confidence vote is unlikely to pass despite opposition to the government's move because it would need the approval of at least 289 lawmakers, or half the seats in the lower house of France's Parliament. If some groups of lawmakers abstain while Macron’s allies vote no, the threshold cannot be reached.

Despite losing its majority, Macron’s centrist alliance still has the most National Assembly seats, with 250. A leftist coalition, the Nupes, is the largest opposition force, with 151 seats.

In July, lawmakers failed to pass a no-confidence motion requested by the Nupes to symbolically mark its opposition to Macron’s policies. Only 146 lawmakers approved the motion, far short of the 289 needed.

Article 49.3 has been used 87 times since 1958. Under Macron, it was used once before, in 2020 during his first term, to push though pension changes.

France’s proposed budge, presented last month in a Cabinet meeting, is based on predicted growth of 1% next year, down from an estimated 2.7% this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in