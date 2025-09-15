Emmy Awards: A partial list of top winners
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out Sunday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles
Early winners include Seth Rogen, Jean Smart and Katherine LaNasa. Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower were early winners for their roles in “Severance.”
“Severance” entered the ceremony as the top overall nominee. Apple TV+ has the two most nominated shows, “Severance” and “The Studio.”
Comedian Nate Bargatze is a first-time host.
The Emmy Awards air live on CBS. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers may stream the show live. Standard Paramount+ subscribers can stream it Monday through Sept. 21.
Here’s a list of winners at Sunday’s Emmys:
Actress in a drama series
Britt Lower, “Severance”
Supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
Supporting actress in a d rama series
Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt'”
Actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
Actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
