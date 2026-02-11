ESPN's 'Year of the Super Bowl' to make the big game a year-round experience

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ESPN is planning on making the Super Bowl a year-around experience instead of just one day.

The network — which will carry the Super Bowl for the first time — on Wednesday unveiled its plans leading up to next year's game in Los Angeles.

At the forefront of the promotion is “Year of the Super Bowl,” which will see extensive promotion and programming across ESPN, ABC and Disney stations.

“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to work on an ESPN Super Bowl, and I know so many of my colleagues who have been here as long as I have or even longer would say the same thing,” said Andy Tennant, ESPN's vice president of Super Bowl planning. “We’re the first 24/7 sports network to ever be a rights holder to broadcast the Super Bowl. We see that not only as an opportunity, but we see it as a responsibility.”

The cross-company initiatives throughout ESPN and the Walt Disney Company began Sunday night with “The Handoff,” as Chris Berman anchored the coverage from Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, California, before going to Scott Van Pelt, who did a 90-minute Super Bowl wrap-up from SoFi Stadium, which will host its second Super Bowl on Feb. 14, 2027.

ESPN, ABC and other Disney networks also have aired “We’re Going,” a 60-second spot featuring Disney characters along with personalities from ESPN and ABC.

Other content includes “I Scored a Touchdown,” which will spotlight 61 players who have scored in the biggest game of the year. The series kicked off Sunday and featured New York Giants wide receiver David Tyree.

“The Biggest Game” podcast hosted by Jeremy Schaap also premiered this week. The first episode featured Berman, who has covered 44 consecutive Super Bowls. New episodes will air weekly closer to the NFL draft in April.

Other content and marketing campaigns will debut throughout the offseason.

“This fan-focused initiative unites our company’s beloved brands with industry-leading storytelling and technology to showcase football’s greatest stories, heroes, and moments like never before," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. "Across our platforms, screens, and parks, we’ll build momentum throughout the year toward Super Bowl 61 — a monumental event for sports fans everywhere and for ESPN.”

