AP Exclusive: US skaters file appeal to get Olympic medals

Attorneys for the U.S. figure skaters whose silver medal is being withheld have notified the IOC that they have filed an appeal to have the medals awarded before the end of the Beijing Games, The Associated Press has learned.

In a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach on Saturday, a copy of which was obtained by the AP, attorneys said they would ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a ruling before Sunday's closing ceremony.

