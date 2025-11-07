Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Day of the Dead celebrations and more top photos this week from the Caribbean and Latin America

The Associated Press
Friday 07 November 2025 05:00 GMT

Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2025

Families across the region gathered at cemeteries to honor their ancestors as part of the annual Day of the Dead celebrations. Prince William, the heir to the British throne, spent the week in Brazil to promote his Earthshot Prize, an initiative to find solutions to major environmental issues. And Bolivia’s former interim President Jeanine Áñez was freed from prison after the Supreme Court annulled her 10-year sentence.

This gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in