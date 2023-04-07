Watch live as Good Friday services held in Jerusalem
Watch live as Christians hold Good Friday services in Jerusalem amid ongoing protests in the city.
Those observing the religious ceremony will walk in a procession along the Via Dolorosa in the Old City.
Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ every year on Good Friday.
The Bible tells the story of how Jesus Christ was beaten before he was made to carry a cross to the site of his crucifixion.
According to the religious text, Christians believe he was then resurrected days later, commemorated on Easter Sunday.
The "Good" in Good Friday comes from the antiquated definition of the word, meaning “pious” or “holy,” rather than it being a joyous occasion.
Several events are to take place in Northern Ireland to reflect on the significance of the Good Friday Agreement.
Many associate Good Friday with the groundbreaking peace deal which was signed 25 years ago.
