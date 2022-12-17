Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government has issued a second wave of emergency rule changes to allow pharmacists to supply alternative medicines to treat Strep A to cope with antibiotic supply problems amid a surge in cases.

It comes as the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), released on Thursday 15 December, showed cases of the bacterial infection rose 27 per cent in the last week.

Meanwhile, there are currently three times more cases of scarlet fever than usual, a senior health official has said.

Strep A infections, such as scarlet fever and impetigo, are treated with antibiotics – and penicillin is among the most commonly used.

But the infection has hit the NHS during its busiest period time, with pharmacies to battle localised shortages of antibiotics – leaving parents struggling to find medicine for their sick children.

The five new Serious Shortage Protocols (SSPs) allow pharmacists to provide patients with alternatives if they don’t have the medicine in a particular prescription in stock.

In a statement, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said: “Demand for penicillin has risen recently as it is used to treat Strep A and Scarlet Fever, and the increased demand means that some pharmacists are experiencing temporary and localised supply issues and may not have the specific formulation listed on the prescription.”

It comes after the government announced on Thursday afternoon it had issued Serious Shortage Protocols (SSPs) across the UK for three penicillin medicines due to high demand.

The DHSC hopes the SSPs will help mitigate local supply issues of oral penicillin and allow pharmacists to supply alternative forms of the medicine if they don’t have the specific formulation stated on the prescription.

The five new SSPs apply to the following medicines: Phenoxymethylpenicillin 125mg/5ml oral solution, Phenoxymethylpenicillin 125mg/5ml oral solution sugar free, Phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml oral solution, Phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml oral solution sugar free, and Phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg tablets.

Health authorities say there has been an increase in cases of both scarlet fever and the life-threatening invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS) this year.

At least 19 children have died across the UK from invasive Strep A disease, new figures show, while the government has acknowledged there are supply issues for some of the drugs used to treat related infections.

Concern has been raised as cases are higher than usual for the time of year. The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), released on Thursday 15 December, showed cases rose 27 per cent in the last week.

Announcing Thursday’s round of new SSPs, health minister Will Quince said: “The increased demand for the antibiotics prescribed to treat Strep A has meant some pharmacists have been unable to supply the medicine shown on the prescription.

“These Serious Shortage Protocols will allow pharmacists to supply an alternative form of penicillin, which will make things easier for them, patients, and GPs.”

“We are taking decisive action to address these temporary issues and improve access to these medicines by continuing to work with manufacturers and wholesalers to speed up deliveries, bring forward stock they have to help ensure it gets to where it’s needed, and boost supply to meet demand as quickly as possible.”

In other news, professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UKHSA, announed today that scarlet fever case numbers are around a third higher than usual for this time of year.

In a bid to quell worried parents, she the vast majority of children affected have a mild illness and that an “open mind” is being kept as to why there is a spike in infections.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said: “The latest with scarlet fever and Strep A infections are that we’ve seen about just over 7,500 notifications of scarlet fever, and that’s probably an underestimate.

“We have a lot of reports coming in in the last few days so we expect it to be even higher.

“That’s about three times higher than the same time in a normal season. The last bad season we had in 2017 and 18.

“And in invasive Group A Strep cases, we are more than halfway through what we’d normally see in an average season.

“We’ve seen 111 cases in children aged one to four and 74 cases in children aged five to nine.”