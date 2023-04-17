✕ Close Arcturus: What is the new Covid variant causing a surge in cases

We may never know the true origins of Covid-19, a Chinese doctor who helped lead the country’s pandemic response has said as cases of the new variant soar in India.

Dr George Fu Gao told The Telegraph he is “not optimistic” the origin of the virus will ever be known.

“It’s too sensitive; too politicised,” he said, adding: “We must focus on science.”

Dr Gao who led the Chinese Center for Disease Control when the Covid-19 virus first emerged in 2019, made the comments at the Rhodes Policy Summit on pandemic preparedness in London on Friday.

His comments come as a new coronavirus strain dubbed Arcturus appears to be driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in India, prompting the country to resume vaccine production and sparking fears it could lead to a rise in cases in the UK and elsewhere.

India clocked 60,313 active cases on Monday, federal home ministry data showed.

Officials said last week cases that the diseases is moving towards the endemic stage in the country, reported Press Trust of India