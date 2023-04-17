Covid Arcturus news – latest: True origins ‘may never be revealed’ as new variant cases soar in India
Indian government sources say the disease is moving towards the endemic stage
We may never know the true origins of Covid-19, a Chinese doctor who helped lead the country’s pandemic response has said as cases of the new variant soar in India.
Dr George Fu Gao told The Telegraph he is “not optimistic” the origin of the virus will ever be known.
“It’s too sensitive; too politicised,” he said, adding: “We must focus on science.”
Dr Gao who led the Chinese Center for Disease Control when the Covid-19 virus first emerged in 2019, made the comments at the Rhodes Policy Summit on pandemic preparedness in London on Friday.
His comments come as a new coronavirus strain dubbed Arcturus appears to be driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in India, prompting the country to resume vaccine production and sparking fears it could lead to a rise in cases in the UK and elsewhere.
India clocked 60,313 active cases on Monday, federal home ministry data showed.
Officials said last week cases that the diseases is moving towards the endemic stage in the country, reported Press Trust of India
The UK is not ready for the next global pandemic because public services are being dismantled and key research is being defunded, experts have claimed.
More than three years after the global outbreak of coronavirus, top scientists have warned that the UK is no better prepared for a pandemic than it was in 2020.
They say another epidemic on the scale of Covid-19 is inevitable, but that disinvestment in infection-monitoring services, dismantling of key infrastructure, and the state of the NHS mean the country is “losing ground”.
The warning comes as virologists told The Independent that the new Covid-19 variant behind a surge of 10,000 new Covid cases a day in India may turn more aggressive, and could become the dominant strain in the UK.
Beijing drops mandatory mask requirements for travellers despite new Covid strain surge
Beijing’s subway has dropped mandatory mask requirements for travellers, local media reported on Sunday, days after a Chinese health expert said the threat of Covid-19 to humans is no longer at a serious level.
The mask move is in line with broader measures by China, which said last week it was now no longer mandatory to wear face masks when using public transport, according to state media.
The breakthrough in China comes as a new coronavirus strain dubbed Arcturus appears to be driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in India, prompting the country to resume vaccine production and sparking fears it could lead to a rise in cases in the UK and elsewhere.
Millions eligible for Covid booster urged to book appointment
Millions of people are eligible for a Covid booster jab from today.
The NHS has issued 1.25 million invitations through the NHS app, where appointments can be made. Eligible people include those aged 75 and over, and anyone aged five and over who has a weakened immune system, alongside the care home programme of vaccinations which began two weeks ago.
NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: "The covid vaccine still has a crucial role to play in protecting those at greatest risk of severe illness from the virus, including those with a weakened immune system as well as all aged 75 and above.
"It is great to see that around 320,000 people have booked in to get a jab with around hundreds of thousands of further slots available across the country this week alone.
"The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme has delivered almost 145 million vaccine doses since December 2020 and staff will not stop in their efforts to give people extra protection. I would urge anyone eligible for this extra protection to get their spring covid vaccination at the earliest opportunity and give yourself peace of mind this summer."
A new Covid variant dubbed Arcturus which is driving a surge of fresh cases in India seems to have some unique symptoms in children, experts have pointed out.
The XBB.1.16 strain, a sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in 22 countries, including Singapore, Australia, the UK and the US.
It is believed to be responsible for an uptick in infections in India, leading to the government adopting new measures to stop its spread, including bringing back some mask laws and running hospital drills.
India recorded 11,109 new cases on Friday, the country’s health ministry said, a sharp jump from 7,830 new Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours. The numbers reported are the highest in eight months with the active caseload surging to 49,622.
The spread of the strain, first detected in late January, is worrying experts, as it seems to exhibit unique symptoms in children, one of which is conjunctivitis.
A new Covid strain behind a surge of infections in India has sparked fears it could also lead to a rise in cases in the UK.
Research indicates Arcturus could be one 1.2 times more infectious than the last major sub-variant.
Also known as Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, the strain was first identified in January and has been monitored by the World Health Organisation (WHO) since 22 March.
Addressing Arcturus’s emergence at a press conference on 29 March, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead for Covid, said: “It’s been in circulation for a few months.
“We haven’t seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that’s why we have these systems in place. It has one additional mutation in the spike protein, which, in lab studies, shows increased infectivity as well as potential increased pathogenicity.”
Why the world is unprepared if new Covid variant Arcturus proves deadly – in graphs
A new coronavirus variant is making headlines around the world, causing cases to rise and prompting warnings from scientists that it could soon be the dominant strain.
The Arcturus variant has led to a spike in infections in India, which recorded 11,109 new Covid infections on Friday – the biggest jump in almost a year – and it has now been found in 22 countries, including the UK, Singapore, Australia and the US.
A subvariant of Omicron, the XBB.1.16 strain is being studied by experts, who fear that its spike protein mutations could make it more aggressive. It causes novel symptoms in children, including conjunctivitis.
Virologist Professor Lawrence Young from the University of Warwick told The Independent that the rise of the new variant in India is a sign that “we’re not yet out of the woods”.
“We have to keep an eye on it,” he said. “When a new variant arises you have to find out if it’s more infectious, more disease-causing, is it more pathogenic?
“These kinds of things highlight the importance of genomic surveillance, but a lot of countries, including our own, have let our guard down a bit, and we can’t be sure what variants are around and what level of infection they’re causing until we see a significant outbreak.”
Editorial: We cannot afford to be unprepared for the next pandemic
The most regrettable – indeed dangerous – consequence of the government’s “living with Covid” approach is that it leaves the country so poorly prepared for the next pandemic, or indeed a recrudescence of Covid, such as via the Arcturus coronavirus subvariant that is now emerging.
As our package of reports highlights, there is worrying evidence that the authorities are taking unacceptable risks with public health. Sad to say, it is as if Britain has learned nothing from the initial response to the coronavirus crisis in the spring of 2020. Have we really learned so little, and forgotten so much?
While the return to normality – thanks to the combined efforts of the NHS, the public compliance with the emergency lockdowns and the vaccines – is obviously welcome, Covid has not gone away. Far from it.
Covid vaccine still has a ‘crucial role’ in protecting against the virus, says NHS director
Millions are eligible for the spring Covid-19 booster from Monday as hundreds of thousands of vaccination appointments are made available to book through the NHS.
NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “The covid vaccine still has a crucial role to play in protecting those at greatest risk of severe illness from the virus, including those with a weakened immune system as well as all aged 75 and above.
“It is great to see that around 320,000 people have booked in to get a jab with around hundreds of thousands of further slots available across the country this week alone.
“The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme has delivered almost 145 million vaccine doses since December 2020 and staff will not stop in their efforts to give people extra protection.
“I would urge anyone eligible for this extra protection to get their spring covid vaccination at the earliest opportunity and give yourself peace of mind this summer.”
Those invited should make sure their appointment takes place at least three months after the last dose.
The last spring vaccination appointments will be offered on June 30, with more targeted seasonal campaigns likely in the future.
Millions eligible for Covid jab as spring booster campaign begins
Millions are eligible for the spring Covid-19 booster from Monday as hundreds of thousands of vaccination appointments are made available to book through the NHS.
Around five million people in total are eligible for a booster until the end of June, with the first vaccinations taking place from Monday across 3,000 sites in England.
Eligible people include those aged 75 and over, and anyone aged five and over who has a weakened immune system, alongside the care home programme of vaccinations which began two weeks ago.
Over 725,000 Covid vaccination boosters remain available for this week, with more than 320,000 appointments already booked through the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme.
The NHS has issued 1.25 million invitations through the NHS app, where appointments can be made directly.
A further one million people will be asked to book a vaccine appointment this week if they are yet to do so.
