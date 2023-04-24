Arcturus Covid variant kills 5 in UK as strain spreads globally

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Five people in England have died from the Arcturus strain of Covid, according to the latest data from public health chiefs.

As of 17 April 2023 105, XBB.1.16 - also known as Arcturus - sequenced cases have been identified in England, with cases located in all regions apart from the North East.

There were five deaths among these cases, UKHSA confirmed.

Health chiefs have said that there is no evidence to suggest the new subvariant is more severe than past ones.

Data shows the strain makes up roughly 2.3 per cent of all new cases.

Recommended

Professor Adam Finn from the University of Bristol, who is also an advisor to the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations told The Independent: “There’s no clear evidence that it’s a more dangerous variant in terms of sort of case fatality rates, or hospitalisation rates than the previous and currently circulating Omicron subvariants.

“We’re seeing deaths and the deaths that we see nearly all in the elderly and of course, they are caused by whatever circulating at the moment.”

He said based on what is known about Arcturus the variant is not any more likely to lead to deaths than previous variants adding: “But given that it’s around, then the deaths we’re going to see are going to be associated with it because it’s what’s around.”

Prof Francois Balloux, Professor of Computational Systems Biology and Director, UCL Genetics Institute, UCL, said Arcturus is closely related to another subvariant XBB1.5, which is currently the dominant variant in the UK.

He said: “In places that didn’t have an XBB.1.5 wave (e.g. India or China), it is expected to do well (as did XBB.1.5). Conversely, in places like the UK, it is not expected to have much of an impact on case numbers, and even less so, on hospitalisations and deaths. XBB.1.16 is still at low frequency here in the UK, but it may become the next dominant variant in the future.”

UKHSA said there was “ insufficient data” to calculate the severity or vaccine effectiveness of Arcturus compared to other variants that are circulating.

However said “sample numbers are very low, and results may change as further data becomes available.”

Last week The World Health Organization (WHO) has upgraded XBB.1.16 to a ‘variant of interest’.

It follows warnings from top scientists, reported in The Independent, that the UK is not prepared to tackle the next pandemic, amid the dismantling of Covid surveillance systems.

Last week,The Independent reported concerns from experts that the new Arcturus could become the dominant variant in the UK after the strain sparked a new wave of infections in India.

The UKHSA briefing, published Thursday, said India, which accounts for 61 per cent of reported cases globally, continued to see a rise in cases linked to the new variant. Between 20 March and 3 April the country had seen a rise in cases, almost doubling within four weeks, rising to 11,109 on 14 April.

However, UKHSA chiefs said: “Based on the available epidemiological and laboratory data, it is unclear whether this growth will be replicated in the population immunity landscape of the UK. XBB.1.16 is currently at a low prevalence in the UK, showing some early evidence of growth advantage (low confidence due to low sample numbers), and will be monitored.”