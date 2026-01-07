Woman with chronic blood disorder among first to have groundbreaking NHS treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kavita Mehta is pinning her hopes on 2026 for a cure to a major blood disorder, following a breakthrough gene-editing treatment on the NHS.

Ms Mehta, 36, from London, suffers from beta thalassaemia, a condition where her body struggles to produce sufficient haemoglobin – the vital protein in red blood cells responsible for oxygen transport.

This genetic disease, inherited through families, necessitates blood transfusions every three to five weeks for patients, who also face a reduced life expectancy.

Throughout her life, Ms Mehta has relied on constant transfusions and medication to sustain her health.

open image in gallery Kavita Mehta (left) in hospital. Kavita has transfusion-dependent beta thalassaemia (TDT), which means she does not produce enough haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen round the body ( University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust/PA )

But now she has become one of the first patients in the south of England to receive the gene-editing treatment Casgevy on the NHS.

She underwent her treatment in November and is now at home recovering – with all the signs pointing to the fact she may be experiencing a cure.

Ms Mehta, who works as a director of rooms in the hospitality industry, was diagnosed with beta thalassaemia when she was one month old.

“We were living in Kenya at the time,” she explained. “My grandmother noticed I looked unusually pale, my mum took me to hospital, and that’s when they found out.

“My parents are both carriers and so is my brother. I started transfusions straight away. I can’t remember how many bags I needed, but from the beginning it was every six weeks without fail. That carried on for years.

“When I was five, I began iron chelation (a treatment to remove extra iron from the blood caused by blood transfusions). That was the hard part.

“The needles back then were awful – huge butterfly needles – and my poor mum had to give me the injections every night.

“Iron chelation used to be a slow 10-hour overnight infusion, five nights a week.

“It dictated everything – my weekends, school mornings, even nights out when I got older.”

Ms Mehta has also experienced a lifetime of tiredness and pain in the week leading up to her blood transfusions, which could now be a thing of the past thanks to Casgevy.

“As you get closer to needing a transfusion, you feel it,” she said.

“I get out of breath, my chest pounds, my head aches, and even my lower back hurts.

“It’s eased as I’ve got older, but as a child and in my 20s it used to hit me hard. I avoid the gym the week before a transfusion because I simply can’t cope. I slow down until I’m back in hospital topping up again.”

With Casgevy, blood stem cells are removed from the patient’s body and edited in the lab before being returned to the patient via an infusion.

The technique relies on a tool called Crispr, an award-winning method for targeting DNA and performing an edit.

Shortly after people are born, foetal haemoglobin starts to be replaced by adult haemoglobin.

But for people with beta thalassemia, their bodies are not able to make enough working adult haemoglobin.

Casgevy overcomes this by switching on foetal haemoglobin production, which enables the body to overcome beta thalassaemia and offers the chance of a cure.

Before undergoing treatment, patients are given an intensive course of chemotherapy.

They then need to stay in hospital for around six weeks to allow the genetically-edited stem cells to embed and flourish.

After receiving Casgevy in November at University College London Hospital (UCLH), Ms Mehta is now recovering at home.

“I feel fine now, I’m back to chores and I’m walking around,” she told the Press Association.

“It’s looking really good. Even when I was in the hospital, things were looking really good.

“My foetal haemoglobin is kind of holding steady and increasing – which obviously would never have happened before.

“So in the doctors’ eyes, it it is working. It’s incredible and it’s crazy.

open image in gallery Kavita says she would love to be able to travel for longer if her health allows it ( PA )

“Honestly, I just keep thinking these scientists who discovered this whole procedure are just geniuses.

“To change a whole group of people’s lives is incredible.

“I’m under the NHS, and I was one of the first people in the South so I know that I’m very lucky, but I hope more people will have access to Casgevy.”

Ms Mehta said she is looking forward to being able to travel more and live a normal life.

“I’d love to travel for longer than four weeks, that would be amazing,” she said.

Ms Mehta and her husband, who does not wish to be named, have also undergone fertility treatment to freeze embryos in the hope of starting a family in the future. The chemotherapy treatment she needed before Casgevy affects fertility.

In international clinical trials, Casgevy has shown impressive results, removing the need for blood transfusions for at least a year in 93 per cent of patients.

UCLH haematology consultant Dr Ben Carpenter, who has been treating Ms Mehta, told PA: “We are pleased with the way things are going.”

He described the success rate for Casgevy as “fantastic”, adding: “It really is a game-changer for the transfusion dependent thalassemia community.”