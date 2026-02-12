Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There will be over 150,000 new cases of colorectal cancer in 2026, while more young people are being impacted by the disease each year, experts have warned.

“Colorectal cancer is rising in younger adults for reasons we don’t yet fully understand, but the main reason it has become the leading cause of cancer death for Americans under 50 is more related to delayed diagnosis,” said Dr. Sheetal Kircher, associate professor of hematology and oncology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and a Northwestern Medicine oncologist.

The untimely passing of 48-year-old Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, who died Wednesday following a diagnosis of stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023, has spotlighted the devastating illness, particularly in Americans under 50.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of all cancer-related deaths in the U.S. In 2026, the American Cancer Society estimates there will be approximately 108,860 new cases of colon cancer and about 49,990 new cases of rectal cancer.

The disease, which starts in the lining of the colon or rectum and often grows for years without obvious symptoms, is expected to cause about 55,230 deaths this year, according to the organization.

A worrying trend is that rates in Americans younger than 50 have increased by 2.9 percent per year from 2013 to 2022. In adults aged 50-64, the rate has increased by 0.4 percent per year during this time.

open image in gallery More young people are being diagnosed with colon cancer each year, and experts estimate there will be over 150,000 new cases of the disease in 2026 ( Getty Images for Fight Colorecta )

“Unlike breast or cervical cancer, most people under 50 do not expect colorectal cancer, so early symptoms, such as rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, anemia or changes in bowel habits, are often dismissed or attributed to benign conditions,” Kircher added. “This cancer is not always more aggressive in younger people, rather, it is often diagnosed at a more advanced stage.”

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the summer of 2023, though he did not announce the diagnosis until November 2024.

The actor last year told how he was in “amazing” shape before his diagnosis, which he said came as a complete shock.

“To me, the biggest misunderstanding is that you need to have symptoms to get screened,” he told USA Today. “I was very healthy, in amazing cardiovascular shape, and had full-blown Stage 3 cancer, and I didn't know it.”

Early detection is key and if colorectal cancer is caught in good time, it is “one of the most treatable and curable,” said Kircher.

“When it is found at a more advanced state, it has often already spread to vital organs like the liver or lungs, making cure much more difficult,” Kircher added. “Importantly, we have made major advances in treatment, including more effective chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy for select patients, and improved surgical techniques, but these treatments work best when the cancer is detected early and we oftentimes can't cure disease once it has spread to other organs.”

open image in gallery The untimely passing of 48-year-old Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, who died Wednesday following a diagnosis of stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023, has spotlighted the devastating illness, particularly in Americans under 50 ( AP )

In 2021, the recommended screening age for colorectal cancer was lowered from 50 to 45. But some argue there is a case for it to be lowered further in light of the statistics.

“There is a strong medical argument for earlier, risk-based screening and evaluation, especially for people with symptoms, family history, or other risk factors, regardless of age,” said Kircher. “While population-wide screening below 45 is still being studied, clinicians should have a low threshold to pursue diagnostic testing when symptoms are present.”

“The most dangerous approach is assuming someone is ‘too young’ to have colorectal cancer,” Kircher added. “Age alone should never be a reason to delay evaluation when warning signs exist.”

Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, said that Van Der Beek’s case has helped shine a light on a disease “that is too often overlooked, especially among younger adults.”

“His openness encouraged others to talk about colorectal cancer and learn more about screening options,” said Sapienza. “In James’ memory, learn your risk, talk to your doctor about screening starting at 45, or earlier if you’re at high risk.”

Colorectal cancer saw a steep rise in early onset cases, up 15 percent among those aged 40 to 49 between 2000 and 2016, according to The Harvard Gazette.

open image in gallery The recommended screening age for colorectal cancer was lowered from 50 to 45. But some argue there is a case for it to be lowered further ( Getty Images for Fight Colorecta )

Experts said that while the statistics were clearly troubling, lowering the screening age to 40 was not necessarily the answer. Tyler Berzin, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, told the Gazette in 2024 that the rise in early onset colon cancer is more likely related to environmental and lifestyle factors, such as diet, alcohol consumption and obesity.

Berzin also noted that while lowering the screening age to 40 would “catch and prevent a few more cancers” overall, “we’re still not doing nearly a good enough job getting most 45-year-olds or even 50-year-olds screened for colon cancer.”

“We do a particularly poor job for disadvantaged and vulnerable groups — including the uninsured and underinsured,” Berzin said. “So changing the colon cancer screening age to 40 can’t be considered in isolation.”

While much is beyond our control with the disease, including factors such as age, family genetics and chronic conditions, there are steps individuals can take to mitigate the risk of colorectal cancer.

“Diets high in processed and red meats but low in fiber, fruits, and vegetables are known to increase the risk,” according to the Cancer Research Institute. Limit the consumption of processed foods and red meat to 12-18 oz a week to reduce risk.

A lack of physical exercise and excessive weight have also been linked to higher likelihood of developing colorectal cancer, according to the institute, along with smoking and alcohol consumption.

There are seven symptoms oncologists want people to look out for, and early detection could save your life: blood in your stool, a painful stomach, losing weight without trying, chronic fatigue, a change in bowel habits, anemia and trouble passing gas.

“When symptoms do appear, they can include significant bleeding or bowel obstruction, and many cancers have already spread to other organs,” said Dr. Vitaliy Poylin, associate professor of gastrointestinal surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and a Northwestern Medicine surgeon.

“While we now treat these cancers much more aggressively and effectively — with combinations of surgery and medications that have improved survival and cure rates compared with even a decade ago — our success is far greater when the disease is found early,” Poylin added. “That’s why it’s so crucial to undergo screening for colorectal cancer and report any unusual symptoms to your doctor.”

Julia Musto contributed to this report