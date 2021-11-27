Covid news - live: Omicron variant ‘unlikely to reboot pandemic’ in UK as cases spread in Europe
It is “extremely unlikely” the new Omicron coronavirus variant will trigger a major new wave of the pandemic in the UK, a vaccine expert has said, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.
Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.
“It’s extremely unlikely that a reboot of a pandemic in a vaccinated population like we saw last year is going to happen,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
The UK is bracing for the arrival of the potentially more dangerous and transmissible new Covid variant, as Europe has recorded its first case.
Health secretary Sajid Javid said the variant was of “huge international concern” and could pose a “substantial public health risk”, but that there was no immediate need for restrictions to be implemented beyond adding certain countries to the travel “red list”.
In a repeat of the events of last winter, the government has responded to the alert about the new variant of concern by putting a flight ban on South Africa – and adding the country, and five neighbours, to the red list.
61 plane passengers test positive for Omicron variant on arrival in Netherlands from South Africa
A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday have tested positive for coronavirus and are in isolation as the world seeks to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant.
Further tests are under way on the travellers who arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport to establish if any of them have the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 that was first discovered in southern Africa.
Two planes arrived in the Netherlands from Johannesburg and Cape Town shortly after the Dutch government, along with other nations around the world, on Friday imposed a ban on flights from southern African nations following discovery of the Omicron variant.
The Kennermerland local health authority, which is responsible for the testing and isolation operation, said in an update on Saturday that the people who tested positive must quarantine for seven days if they have symptoms and five days if they are symptom-free.
The 539 passengers who tested negative were allowed to return home or continue their journeys to other countries.
Suspected Omicron case found in Germany
A minister in the German state of Hesse has revealed the Omicron variant has very probably arrived in Germany.
“Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South Africa,” tweeted Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western German state that is home to Frankfurt airport.
He added that a full sequencing of the variant was being carried out and that the person was isolating as he urged anyone who had travelled from South Africa in the last few weeks to limit contacts and get tested.
Labour calls on government to boost UK’s Covid defences
The Labour Party has called on the government to boost the country's Covid-19 defences after a new variant was discovered in South Africa.
The new strain - designated Omicron - has been named as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation.
Health secretary Sajid Javid said the government was still following its Plan A for managing Covid-19 this autumn, but Labour is calling for more to be done.
A Labour spokesman said the party is asking the government to carry out four steps to "redouble their efforts to protect the public through strengthening the country's vaccination programme".
It wants the date people are eligible for booster vaccines to be brought forward to five months, immediate clarity on whether people under 40 will be eligible for a booster and from when, immediate clarity from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) on the rollout of the vaccine to children under 12 and a plan to ensure all hospitals have an adequate supply of antiviral drugs.
Expert cautiously optimistic existing vaccines could prevent serious disease from omicron variant
Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, expressed cautious optimism that existing vaccines could be effective at preventing serious disease from the Omicron variant.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that most of the mutations are in similar regions seen in other variants so far, adding: "That tells you that despite those mutations existing in other variants the vaccines have continued to prevent serious disease as we've moved through Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.
"At least from a speculative point of view we have some optimism that the vaccine should still work against a new variant for serious disease but really we need to wait several weeks to have that confirmed.
"It's extremely unlikely that a reboot of a pandemic in a vaccinated population like we saw last year is going to happen."
New vaccine to combat omicron variant could begin ‘very rapidly’, says Oxford scientist
Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said a new vaccine to combat omicron could begin “very rapidly” if required.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The processes of how one goes about developing a new vaccine are increasingly well oiled.
“So if it’s needed that is something that could be moved very rapidly.”
New variant will get to UK ‘by hook or crook’, says expert
Speaking about the decision to place six countries on the red travel list, Professor Calum Semple, who advises the government as part of Sage, told BBC Breakfast: "If you can slow the virus coming into the country because you're timed for the booster campaign to get ahead of it, and it leaves the scientists to see if there is anything to worry about, which it doesn't seem it.
"The virus will get here by hook or crook, eventually, it will come here as people are asymptomatic, but it doesn't mean we shouldn't try and slow it down."
He said he is an advocate of masks and hand-washing and said: "I feel particularly uncomfortable on public transport. I'm pro-mask in the shops and public transport. We still have high levels of coronavirus but the vaccines are working."
Omicron variant may not evade booster jabs or two proper doses, says expert
Professor Calum Semple, who advises the government as part of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Breakfast: “It’s very early days, we’ve only known about this virus for a few weeks.
“The evidence is it’s not causing more death and that’s important.
“The problem this might present is it might evade some of the vaccines but it might not evade the boosters or the two proper doses.”
He encouraged people to go and get their coronavirus booster vaccines.
Covid vaccine developer says jab could be tweaked in 100 days
The company that developed the Pfizer Covid-19 shot has said it could manufacture and distribute a new version of its jab within 100 days if the new omicron variant is found to make existing vaccines less effective.
BioNTech’s comment came as B.1.1.529, newly named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, was declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which said it appeared to be highly transmissible.
Rory Sullivan has more on this story:
Six African countries added to travel red list
The UK government has responded to an alert about Omicron - a new coronavirus variant of concern - by putting a flight ban on South Africa and adding the country, and five neighbours, to the travel “red list”.
British and Irish citizens or residents arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe after 4am on Sunday 29 November will be required to book and pay for a UK government-approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days.
Anyone else who has been in those six countries in the past 10 days will be denied entry to the UK.
Our travel correspondent Simon Calder explains the restrictions in more detail here:
