It is “extremely unlikely” the new Omicron coronavirus variant will trigger a major new wave of the pandemic in the UK, a vaccine expert has said, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.

Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.

“It’s extremely unlikely that a reboot of a pandemic in a vaccinated population like we saw last year is going to happen,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The UK is bracing for the arrival of the potentially more dangerous and transmissible new Covid variant, as Europe has recorded its first case.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the variant was of “huge international concern” and could pose a “substantial public health risk”, but that there was no immediate need for restrictions to be implemented beyond adding certain countries to the travel “red list”.

In a repeat of the events of last winter, the government has responded to the alert about the new variant of concern by putting a flight ban on South Africa – and adding the country, and five neighbours, to the red list.