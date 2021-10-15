Investigations are ongoing into the issue, the department for health and social care said (AFP via Getty Images)

Operations at a private laboratory in Wolverhampton have been suspended after an estimated 43,000 people, mostly in the South West of England, were given an incorrect Covid test result, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

The midlands lab is owned by Immensa Health Clinic, a private company that was first established in May 2020 and later handed a £120 million contract by the government to provide testing services for the UK.

NHS Test and Trace estimate that around 400,000 samples have been processed through the lab. The 43,000 incorrect test results were handed out between 8 September and 12 October, UKHSA said.

It comes after West Berkshire Council urged residents to rebook coronavirus tests following concerns of test accuracy at the Newbury Showground.

The Department for Health and Social Care confirmed tests were false at Newbury Showground and said a number of sites nationally were affected by the issue which is currently being investigated.

It comes as fully vaccinated people arriving in England from countries not on the red list have been told they can take a cheaper and quicker lateral flow test rather than the PCR version from October 24.