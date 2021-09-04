Covid news – live: Decision on vaccines for all 12- to 15-year-olds expected within days despite JCVI advice
A final decision on whether to vaccinate all 12- to 15-year-olds is expected within days, despite the government’s immunisation experts refusing to recommend jabs for healthy teenagers.
The UK’s chief medical officers, including England’s Prof Chris Whitty, are to consider further evidence after Sajid Javid and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland ordered a review that could defy the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for the first time.
The health secretary said the advice from the CMOs would be considered “before making a decision shortly”.
The JCVI announced it was widening the Covid vaccination programme to more children aged between 12 and 15 with underlying health conditions, which means about 200,000 more children will be invited for vaccines.
But it is not recommending jabs for all healthy teenagers.
Professor Wei Shen Lim, the chair of Covid-19 immunisation for the JCVI, said: “The JCVI’s view is that overall, the health benefits from Covid-19 vaccination to healthy children aged 12 to 15 years are marginally greater than the potential harms.”
The decision came a week after the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed preparations were afoot to ensure the NHS was ready to offer coronavirus jabs to all 12- to 15-year-olds in England from early September.
The department said it wanted to be “ready to hit the ground running”.
New Zealand reports first death in six months
New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus death in more than six months, while the number of new cases continued to trend downward.
Health authorities said the woman who died was in her nineties and had underlying health problems.
Authorities reported 20 new community cases, all in the largest city of Auckland.
New Zealand remains in lockdown as it tries to eliminate an outbreak of the delta variant that began last month. New cases in the outbreak have steadily fallen from a peak of more than 80 each day.
New Zealand has so far escaped the worst of the pandemic and has reported just 27 Covid deaths since it began.
‘No jab no job’ policy risks staffing crisis in care homes, union warns
England’s care homes are facing a staffing crisis that threatens to overwhelm the sector, as thousands of unvaccinated workers have just days left to get their first coronavirus jab or face the sack, a union has warned.
A “no jab no job” rule requires all of those working in care homes to be fully vaccinated by 11 November, but with an eight-week delay between the two doses staff must get their first vaccination by 16 September – less than a fortnight away – in order to comply.
Unison called on ministers to scrap the rule before this month’s deadline, warning that there could otherwise be widespread closure of care homes, which are already short of 110,000 workers.
Andrew Woodcock, our political editor, has the full story:
Brazil starts boosters while many still await second jab
Some Brazilian cities are offering Covid booster jabs even though most people have yet to receive their second vaccine, in a sign of the concern in the country over the highly contagious delta variant.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s epicentre for the variant and home to one of its largest elderly populations, began administering the boosters Wednesday. Northeastern cities Salvador and Sao Luis started on Monday, and the most populous city of Sao Paulo will begin after the weekend. The rest of the nation will follow the next week.
France, Israel, China and Chile are among the countries giving boosters to older citizens, but more people in those countries are fully vaccinated than the 30 per cent who have had two jabs in Brazil.
About nine out of 10 Brazilians have been vaccinated already or plan to be, according to pollster Datafolha. Most have had a first jab but not the second.
