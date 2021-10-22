Covid news - live: Minister says UK deaths ‘very low’, as booster jab interval of six months is ‘sweet spot’
Follow here for the latest updates and statistics
Ministers are reportedly mulling whether to cut the interval between booster jabs and a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine from six months to five, as the race between inoculations and infections intensifies.
With former health secretary Jeremy Hunt among those to have called for “more flexibility” in the winter rollout, Boris Johnson said the time period between jabs was an “extremely important point” and stressed the need to “keep going as fast as possible”.
However, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s deputy chair Professor Anthony Harnden said that while the advisory body will consider cutting the booster interval, six months appears to be the “sweet spot”.
It came as the UK reported more than 50,000 cases in a single day, which – save for two days in July – has not happened since January, when the emergence of the Alpha variant led to an average of more than 1,000 deaths per day across that month.
Despite the country recording 912 deaths in the past seven days, care minister Gillian Keegan insisted the fatality rate remains “very low”, while defending the government’s decision not to implement its “plan B” measures, such as mandatory face masks and vaccine passports.
Here’s more from care minister Gillian Keegan’s media round this morning:
- Responding to calls to relax rules for foreign workers to ease the strain on England’s NHS and care services, which the Care Quality Commission warned face “a tsunami of unmet need”, Ms Keegan told Sky News: “I don’t think that is really the answer, hoovering up everybody else’s social care.”
- Speaking shortly after Sajid Javid urged MPs to “lead by example” in wearing face masks in the Commons, she suggested that doing so should not become a “sign of virtue”, adding: “It’s about personal choice, we’re not the sort of country that tells you what to wear.”
- The minister said that any decision to cut the booster jab interval will depend on the advice of the experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), who have advised a gap of six months.
GPs to be balloted on industrial action over Javid’s ‘name and shame’ reforms
GPs are set to be balloted on industrial action over controversial reforms proposed by Sajid Javid, my colleague Lamiat Sabin reports.
At a British Medical Association (BMA) meeting, “outraged” doctors in England voted unanimously to reject the government’s plans, which would see GP surgeries ranked in league tables to “name and shame” those that do not carry out enough face-to-face appointments with their patients.
And from early November, GPs will have to have their names and wages published if they earn an NHS salary of more than £150,000 – which the BMA argues “provides no benefit to patients or their care, yet will potentially increase acts of aggression towards GPs, will damage morale amongst the profession, and only worsen practices’ ability to recruit and retain GPs”.
GPs to be balloted on industrial action over ‘name and shame’ reforms
From November, GPs will have to publicise their NHS earnings of more than £150k per year
‘Madness’ for nightclubs to reopen in Northern Ireland, BMA says
A Stormont decision to lift coronavirus rules despite mounting pressures on the health service has been branded “complete madness” by medics.
Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association's Northern Ireland council, said the relaxations planned for the end of the month would ultimately lead to more Covid-19 deaths.
He criticised the move as “stupidity” as he warned the health system in the region was facing its “worst crisis ever” this winter as it dealt with the “triple whammy” of Covid, winter pressures and spiralling waiting lists.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has more on the deputy chair of the JCVI’s suggestion that the current booster jab interval of six months is the “sweet spot”.
“Whether it’s five months or whether it’s seven months isn’t so important, but I think what is important is that people get their booster dose,” Professor Anthony Harnden told the BBC.
Six-month wait between second Covid dose and booster shot ‘sweet spot’
‘Whether it’s five months or whether it’s seven months isn’t so important, but I think what is important is that people get their booster dose,’ says JCVI
Travel to Wales permitted with lateral flow test for double-jabbed
Fully-vaccinated travellers arriving in Wales from a non-red list country will be able to take a lateral flow test instead of the more expensive PCR test from Sunday October 31, the Welsh Government has announced.
It will come a week after the introduction of the policy in England.
‘Tsunami of unmet need’: Care watchdog contradicts government with dire NHS warning
The health watchdog has warned that England’s NHS and care services face a “tsunami of unmet need” despite ministers insisting that hospitals are coping with the huge surge in demand, our health correspondent Shaun Lintern reports.
The Care Quality Commission’s chief executive, Ian Trenholm, said NHS and care staff “cannot be expected to work any harder than they already are if we’re to get safely through this winter”.
“What we’re seeing is many services are at capacity, and in many cases beyond capacity, and problems that traditionally could have been diverted can no longer be diverted,” he said.
Organisations needed to come together and work differently, he warned: “If these things don’t happen there is the genuine risk of a tsunami of unmet need with many people not getting the care that they so desperately need this winter.”
‘Tsunami of unmet need’: Care watchdog contradicts government with dire NHS warning
Shortages of nurses force care homes to close as patients face long waits at NHS hospitals
Ask a disease control expert anything about the UK’s rise of Covid cases
Dr Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter and former Public Health England consultant on communicable disease control, will be live on The Independent’s website at 10am to answer questions about the coronavirus pandemic.
You can submit questions and follow the discussion via the below article:
Ask a disease control expert anything about UK Covid cases increase
Dr Bharat Pankhania will be on hand to answer your questions about the current spike in Covid infections being seen across the UK
New app could see public given vouchers for healthy behaviour
Public health minister Maggie Throup will soon make a statement to the Commons regarding the government’s new health incentives scheme.
The health department has announced today that it is launching a new app “to help people make positive changes to their diet and physical activity” – including the use of government-funded incentives.
A pilot will see users wear wrist-worn devices that can generate personalised health recommendations, such as increasing their step count, eating more fruit and vegetables and decreasing portion size.
The government is putting £3m towards the scheme, which will see users will unlock rewards for healthy behaviours – which could include gym passes, clothes or food vouchers and discounts for shops, cinema or theme park tickets.
JCVI will consider cutting booster jab interval but six months is ‘sweet spot’, deputy chair says
It seems as though people are not coming forward for boosters at the same rate they did for the other jabs, the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has suggested.
Asked if people knew how to book boosters, Professor Anthony Harnden told the BBC’s Today show: “Well there has been a little bit of confusion. Of course, with the GP workforce, who have worked tirelessly through this pandemic, including given a large proportion of the vaccine programme, have become a little bit tired themselves and I think some GP practices have opted out.
“So there are a whole portfolio of different places – pharmacies, mass vaccination centres and others that are delivering the vaccines at the moment – and there may be a little bit of confusion about where people can get that vaccine, but people can ring up 119 number, they can go on to the NHS website, and with either of those options they can book a vaccine.”
He said that cutting the booster jab interval to five months is “something that could be considered”, adding: “But I think the data is showing that six months is a sort of sweet spot, whether it's five months or whether it's seven months isn't so important, but I think what is important is that people get that booster dose.”
Cases of psychosis rise significantly over the past two years in England
Cases of psychosis have risen significantly in England during the pandemic, according to new NHS data, which showed an increase of more than 29 per cent between April 2019 and April 2021.
The data, which has been analysed by the charity Rethink Mental Illness, showed that much of the increase in referrals has happened over the past year, after the first national lockdown.
The most recent data for July suggests that the number of people presenting to mental health services with symptoms of psychosis has returned closer to pre-pandemic levels, but the charity is insisting these figures must be carefully monitored.
My colleague Holly Bancroft has the full report here:
Cases of psychosis rise significantly over the past two years in England
Mental health charity believes this is the first concrete evidence of the impact of the pandemic on the population’s mental health
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies