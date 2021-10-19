Covid news – live: Ferguson warns UK slipping on immunity as almost 5 million yet to get booster vaccine
Fears of ‘perfect storm’ overwhelming NHS with combination of Sars-CoV-2 and other viruses
The UK’s immunity to coronavirus is slipping in comparison to its continental neighbours due to the early vaccine rollout and low coverage among teenagers, Neil Ferguson has warned.
The Imperial College London expert said this morning: “Most other European countries are ahead of us in vaccinating teenagers and they are giving them two doses, not just one.”
Meanwhile, some 5 million people eligible for a booster jab have yet to receive it.
Any over-50s and clinically vulnerable people who were double-vaccinated at least six months ago can get a third jab, but there are concerns that poor communication and logistical problems may be hampering uptake.
It comes as new Covid-19 cases surge to almost 50,000 a day in the UK following children’s return to school. Infection numbers in Britain are currently much higher than in other western European nations and have leapt more 60 per cent in the last month.
Scotland’s secondary school pupils to keep wearing masks in class
Secondary school pupils in Scotland will have to keep wearing face masks in class, according to new guidance from Holyrood.
Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith has advised the Scottish government to be cautious and allow time for 12- to 15-year-olds to receive their first vaccine dose.
A sharp drop in cases across the country has slowed, with figures rarely dropping below 2,000 per day in the past three weeks.
Face coverings in communal areas for secondary pupils and staff, as well as primary staff, will also continue.
Boris and Carrie Johnson needed friend for Christmas bubble because they faced ‘tough time’, says minister
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie needed a friend to form a “childcare bubble” with them over Christmas because of the challenges of parenting while prime minister, a cabinet minister has insisted.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan said it was “absolutely the right thing” for them to have son Wilfred’s godmother, Nimco Ali, at No 10 while lockdown restrictions in London largely prevented household mixing, writes Adam Forrest.
Swathes of people had their festive plans cancelled last year when Johnson placed the capital and much of the south east under Tier 4 restrictions amid soaring coronavirus cases.
Boris Johnson needed Christmas bubble because of ‘tough time’, says minister
PM and wife faced personal challenges while ‘having to run country’, says cabinet member
Weekly Covid deaths at lowest since early September in England and Wales
The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in England and Wales in the week to 8 October was 666 – down 15 per cent on the week before and the lowest weekly toll since 3 September.
Some 91 care home resident deaths involving coronavirus were registered in the same week, unchanged from the previous seven days.
In total, 43,564 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.
The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.
Additional reporting by PA Media
NHL star suspended for submitting fake Covid vaccine card
Canadian ice hockey player Evander Kane has been suspended from the National Hockey League (NHL) for submitting a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate, writes Stuti Mishra.
The San Jose Sharks player was suspended for 21 games of NHL, a North American ice hockey league where teams from the US and Canada participate, for an “established violation” of the league’s Covid-19 protocol.
NHL star suspended for submitting fake Covid vaccine card
‘I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for,’ Evander Kane says
Deaths and hospital admissions expected to ‘creep up’ as winter approaches
A government adviser has warned he expects deaths and hospital admissions related to coronavirus to “creep up” in the coming months.
Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), which feeds into Sage, said UK “case numbers are still very, very high” and added the government needs “to keep an eye” on rising hospital admissions.
However, new Covid-19 inpatients were “certainly are not at the scale that they were back at the start of this year”, he told BBC Breakfast.
Asked when lockdowns may need to return, Dr Tildesley said hospital admissions should be compared not just with last year but also 2019 “to really assess at what points the government may need to think about potentially reintroducing more restrictions, if we are at risk of being in a situation similar to where we were last year”.
A return to lockdown should be a last resort, he added.
New Zealand sees one-day case record
New Zealand saw a record number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday amid a growing outbreak in its largest city.
Health officials found 94 new local infections, eclipsing the 89 that were reported twice during the early days of the pandemic 18 months ago. Most of the new cases were in Auckland, but seven were found in the nearby Waikato district.
Jacinda Ardern said lockdown rule-breakers were contributing to the spread of infections, adding that many of the new cases had been detected among younger people.
“I just wanted to reinforce again that we're not powerless,” the prime minister said. “We do have the ability to keep cases as low as we can.”
New Zealand had successfully eliminated earlier outbreaks through strict border controls and lockdowns, deploying aggressive contact-tracing and isolating the infected. However, the approach failed when confronted with the more transmissible Delta variant.
Ms Ardern has now embarked on an all-out effort to get people inoculated, promising to outline a path out of lockdown for Auckland based on vaccination numbers.
Ministers aim to vaccinate 90 per cent of people aged 12 and over, including a high proportion of Maori who have been hit particularly hard. The goal remains some distance away, with only 85 per cent of eligible people having had at least one dose and 67 per cent fully jabbed.
Health officials said on Tuesday they had authorised people with weakened immune systems to get a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine and were recommending they do so.
Meanwhile, one expert warned a circuit-breaker lockdown might be needed in Auckland due to “burning embers all over the city”. Michael Baker, of the University of Otago, conceded, however, that “people are getting lockdown fatigue”.
The answer might be border controls around the city to prevent infectious people spreading Covid-19 to other areas of the country, Prof Baker said.
Additional reporting by AP
UK slipping behind European neighbours on immunity, warns Ferguson
Britain is slipping behind its European neighbours when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination and immunity, Neil Ferguson has warned.
The Imperial College London scientist said the UK was “no longer in the top rank of European countries in terms of overall vaccination coverage, particularly vaccinating teenagers”.
Rates of new infections in the UK were higher because the country had “lower functional immunity” than other European states following its early vaccine rollout – and subsequent waning of protection – he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Echoing the concerns of Warwick’s Lawrence Young, Prof Ferguson told the BBC Britain’s neighbours were also doing better in vaccinating teenagers – and with two doses instead of just one. “We know two doses really are needed to block infection and prevent transmission,” he said.
Prof Ferguson added it was “critical” the government accelerate the booster programme. Some 5 million eligible people are yet to take up the offer of a third vaccine dose.
Read more below:
Give young teenagers second Covid jab to curb infections surge, Neil Ferguson says
‘Two doses really are needed to block infection and to prevent transmission’, leading epidemiologist says
Poland’s daily infections leap by 85 per cent in a week
Poland reported 3,931 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of almost 85 per cent compared to the previous week, according to deputy health minister Waldemar Kraska.
Sixty-four new deaths were logged.
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Czech Republic, the highest number of new infections since April was detected. Officials reported some 2,521 infections on Tuesday, almost double the reported number for the same day last week.
Of the country’s 10.7 million people, 6.03 million had been fully vaccinated as of yesterday.
And in Bulgaria, the health ministry reported the highest one-day infection tally since mid-March, with 4,979 new cases. Some 214 people died in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the pandemic to 22,488.
Third Scottish health board asks for military assistance for winter
A third Scottish health board has requested help from the armed forces as it faces staffing shortages ahead of the winter months, writes Emily Atkinson.
Scotland’s health secretary has also warned that the combined circulation of flu and Covid-19 is likely to cause difficulties.
A formal request for military support was made by NHS Grampian as the health service faces growing pressure as a result of coronavirus and the backlog of care built up during the pandemic.
Last week, the British Army was called in to help NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Borders, with a total of 86 personnel deployed for a three-week period.
Third Scottish health board asks for military assistance for winter
The armed forces have also been drafted in to help the Scottish Ambulance Service vehicles.
5 million yet to take up coronavirus booster vaccine
Almost 5 million people are at a greater risk of catching Covid as they have yet to receive their booster jabs, health officials and experts have warned.
Under government guidance, those aged over 50 and vulnerable groups who were double vaccinated at least six months ago are eligible for a third dose, but there are fears that poor communications around the programme and logistical complications could be hindering uptake, writes Samuel Lovett.
Although vaccine coverage is high across the UK, infection rates are returning to those seen during the winter wave. Some 49,156 tested positive for Covid on Monday, a weekly rise of 22 per cent and the highest figure since the end of lockdown.
Millions waiting to receive booster jab amid fears of rising Covid hospitalisations
Rising infections and waning immunity levels are putting the elderly and vulnerable at risk, experts say, reinforcing the need for top-up vaccines
