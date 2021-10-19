✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

The UK’s immunity to coronavirus is slipping in comparison to its continental neighbours due to the early vaccine rollout and low coverage among teenagers, Neil Ferguson has warned.

The Imperial College London expert said this morning: “Most other European countries are ahead of us in vaccinating teenagers and they are giving them two doses, not just one.”

Meanwhile, some 5 million people eligible for a booster jab have yet to receive it.

Any over-50s and clinically vulnerable people who were double-vaccinated at least six months ago can get a third jab, but there are concerns that poor communication and logistical problems may be hampering uptake.

It comes as new Covid-19 cases surge to almost 50,000 a day in the UK following children’s return to school. Infection numbers in Britain are currently much higher than in other western European nations and have leapt more 60 per cent in the last month.