updated

Covid news - live: ‘Government seeks to block evidence’ as pandemic inquiry starts

Ministers were reportedly warned they could face vast claims for damages from bereaved families

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 21 July 2022 11:51

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle pays tribute to Boris Johnson's work during Covid pandemic

The government has been accused of attempting to block disclosures over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic as the Covid Inquiry starts its investigative phase today.

Baroness Hallett, the inquiry chair, is set to open proceedings on Thursday and share more information about its timetable and how she intends to be run.

But according to Bloomberg, officials have asked a top government lawyer to assess how much information must be provided to investigators about its policy discussions during the pandemic.

Sources with knowledge of the discussions told the news outlet that Sir James Eadie QC has advised the cabinet to limit the scope of information provided to the inquiry.

He reportedly also warned ministers that they are likely to face claims for damages from the bereaved families of Covid victims.

On Wednesday, families who lost loved ones during the pandemic demanded to play a central role in the inquiry - which would allow them to give evidence, ask questions, access all disclosed documents, and recommend people to be interviewed.

Officials are still determining how the listening exercise will function alongside the main inquiry and what shape it will take.



Ocado sales slump after lifting of Covid restrictions

Sales have slumped at Ocado after the online retail firm said customers are shrinking the size of their orders in response to the rise in the cost of living and the end of Covid curbs.

The company also saw losses balloon to £211 million, from £27.9 million a year earlier, as the group pumped more money into the expansion of its technology operations.

Group revenues fell by 4.4% to £1.26 billion over the six months to May 29, compared with the same period last year.

Emily Atkinson21 July 2022 11:45


Voices: I lost both my parents and have waited two years for answers – here’s what I need from the Covid inquiry

Those most directly impacted by the pandemic (and by the government’s response to it) hail from a diverse range of demographics. One of the striking messages so far is the clear inequality of consequence for different groups within our society.

My hope is that the listening part of the inquiry will bring forward voices that may not always be heard, and that we will learn and grow as a result, writes Rosemary Dartnall. Though there is, of course, a long way to go between now and any sort of healing conclusion.

Opinion: I lost both my parents – here’s what I need from the Covid inquiry

My hope is that families like mine will be given full access to the inquiry to express our loss

Emily Atkinson21 July 2022 11:20


Ruth Davidson praises Sunak’s pandemic response

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has backed Rishi Sunak his bid for No 10, praising the former chancellor’s work in the Treasury during the pandemic.

He “charted a steady course through Covid,” she said.

Mr Sunak was instrumental in designing the controversial ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme launched in September 2020, which was later accused of contributing to a significant rise in coronavirus cases.

Emily Atkinson21 July 2022 11:05


Emily Atkinson21 July 2022 10:50



